The Odyssey box office collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan’s epic beats Obsession despite Monday dip; India net collection reaches Rs…

The Odyssey remained the top choice for many cinema lovers on its first Monday despite the expected weekday dip. Here's a detailed look at The Odyssey box office collection in India, worldwide earnings, and more.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 4 (PC: IMDb)

The first Monday is often seen as the real test for any big release, and The Odyssey has now faced that challenge. After a strong opening weekend, Christopher Nolan’s latest film witnessed the usual drop in collections as the working week began. Even so, the film continued to attract audiences across major cities and remained one of the strongest performers at the box office. While weekday numbers are naturally lower than weekend figures, The Odyssey has already built enough momentum to stay ahead of most recent Hollywood releases. With its premium IMAX screens still drawing crowds and positive word of mouth working in its favour, all eyes are now on how the film performs through the rest of the week. Let’s take a look at The Odyssey box office collection Day 4:

The Odyssey box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 8.35 crore net in India on its first Monday. This marks a drop of 61% from Sunday’s collection. With Monday’s earnings included, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 69.65 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 83.14 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Odyssey recorded an overall occupancy of 14.81% on Day 4, with 9% in morning shows, 15.89% in both afternoon and evening shows, and peaking at 18.44% during the night shows. The English version continues to contribute the biggest share of the collections, with dubbed Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions adding to the overall business.

The Odyssey day-wise India net collection is as follows:

Day 1: Rs 17.40 crore

Day 2: Rs 22.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 21.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.35 crore

Total: Rs 69.65 crore

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection Day 4

The Odyssey has enjoyed a massive opening across international markets, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 2,700 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 1400 crore, highlighting the global appeal of Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

The worldwide opening has also become the biggest of Nolan’s career, surpassing the global debut of several of his previous films. Strong reviews, premium format screenings, and a star-studded cast have all helped fuel the film’s outstanding start.

Box office collection Day 4: The Odyssey vs Obsession

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey beat Obsession at the Indian box office on Day 4 despite witnessing the expected first Monday decline. The epic collected an estimated Rs 8.35 crore on its fourth day, taking its India net total to nearly Rs 70 crore, according to Sacnilk. In comparison, Obsession had earned Rs 2 crore on Day 4 run, highlighting the gap between the two releases. With strong audience interest and decent occupancy, The Odyssey continues to dominate the box office race.

The film now enters the crucial midweek period, where stable collections will determine how strongly it heads into its second weekend. With positive audience response and continued demand for premium screenings, the film appears to be in a strong position going forward.