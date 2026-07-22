The Odyssey box office collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan’s film sees 4.4% growth, beats Disclosure Day to become 2026’s biggest Hollywood hit in India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is showing no signs of slowing down. The epic fantasy adventure has enjoyed another solid weekday at the Indian box office, while its worldwide earnings continue to surge.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 5 (PC: IMDb)

When a Christopher Nolan film arrives in cinemas, expectations are always sky-high. With The Odyssey, the acclaimed filmmaker has once again proved why audiences continue to turn up in huge numbers for his big-screen spectacles. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the film has carried its momentum into the weekdays, a sign that positive word of mouth is working in its favour. Starring Matt Damon as the legendary Odysseus alongside an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson, the film has attracted movie lovers across the globe. In India, premium formats such as IMAX continue to record impressive occupancies, helping the film maintain a strong grip at the box office. Take a look at how much The Odyssey earned on Day 5.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 5

The Odyssey continued its excellent theatrical run on Tuesday with another decent day at the Indian box office with 4.4% growth. According to Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 8.35 crore net on Day 5, taking its total India net collections to Rs 77 crore and India gross collection to Rs 92 crore mark in just five days.

The film has benefited from 21.67% occupancy in English-language screenings, while dubbed versions have also contributed to the overall total. Premium screens remain a major attraction, with IMAX shows continuing to sell exceptionally well. The film has even become the highest-grossing IMAX release in India, underlining its popularity among cinema lovers seeking the full theatrical experience.

With no significant slowdown during the weekdays so far, the film is now on track to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone in India. If the current trend continues, it could enjoy another good weekend.

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection Day 5

The success story extends well beyond India. Worldwide, The Odyssey has become a genuine box office phenomenon, delivering Christopher Nolan’s biggest-ever global opening. According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey has achieved worldwide collection of $311.55 million USD (Rs 3,000.00 crore).

It has outperformed the opening figures of Nolan’s previous films like The Dark Knight Rises and emerging as one of 2026’s biggest global releases. Strong collections from North America, Europe, and several international markets have helped fuel its exceptional start.

The Odyssey beats Disclosure Day

The Odyssey registered a 4.4% growth on Day 5, collecting an estimated Rs 8.35 crore and taking its total India net collection to Rs 77.65 crore, according to Sacnilk. With this, Christopher Nolan’s epic has surpassed Disclosure Day (Rs 0.55 crore) to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India. The film continues to dominate premium formats, particularly IMAX, and is showing strong weekday momentum.

What’s next for The Odyssey?

The coming weekend will be crucial in determining just how far The Odyssey can go. With positive audience feedback and sustained interest in premium screenings, the film appears well placed for another strong surge.

For Christopher Nolan, the film has already achieved an important milestone by delivering the biggest global opening of his career. In India, the Rs 100 crore mark now looks within easy reach, while globally, the epic is expected to continue adding significant numbers in the days ahead. If the current pace continues, The Odyssey could soon become the biggest Hollywood box office successes of 2026.