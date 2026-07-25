The Odyssey box office collection Day 8: Christopher Nolan’s epic crosses $400M worldwide, becomes director’s biggest opening ever

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has maintained a solid hold at the Indian box office despite entering its second week. With encouraging Day 8 collections and impressive worldwide earnings, the epic fantasy adventure continues to strengthen its position as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/the-odyssey-box-office-collection-day-8-christopher-nolans-epic-crosses-400-million-worldwide-becomes-directors-biggest-opening-ever-8483260/ Copy

The Odyssey box office collection Day 8 (PC: IMDb)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is showing exactly why it was one of the most anticipated films of the year. After a blockbuster opening week, the epic adventure has managed to keep audiences interested as it entered its second week in cinemas. While weekday collections naturally slowed after the opening weekend, the film has once again picked up momentum and is enjoying a healthy run across India. The latest box office figures suggest that the film is benefiting from strong word of mouth, especially among audiences choosing the IMAX and premium-screen experience. With impressive global earnings already in the bag, all eyes are now on whether The Odyssey can continue its remarkable journey over the coming weeks.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 8

The Odyssey collected an estimated Rs 6.85 crore net in India on Day 8 (second Friday), according to Sacnilk. The latest earnings take the film’s total India gross collection to approximately Rs 115.92 crore, while the first week concluded with Rs 90.30 crore net and total India net collections stands at Rs 97.15 crore. Day 8 collection of Rs 6.85 crore represents a 11.4% growth from Day 7’s net collection of Rs 6.15 crore.

The Odyssey Day 8 witnessed an overall occupancy of 20.47%, with morning shows recording 9.89% occupancy, afternoon shows 16.56%, evening shows 25.11%, and night shows 30.33% occupancy, according to Sacnilk.

The English version remains the biggest contributor to the overall collection, while the dubbed versions continue to add respectable numbers in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets. With the weekend still ahead, trade observers expect the collections to improve further if occupancy continues to rise.

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection

The Odyssey’s performance has been equally impressive on the global stage. After its outstanding opening week, The Odyssey has crossed $400 million worldwide, making it Christopher Nolan’s biggest global opening performance to date outside his Batman films.

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey has achieved worldwide box office collections of approximately $460 million (Rs 4,000.00 crore), including around $213 million (Rs 1,850.00 crore) from overseas markets.

The film has enjoyed excellent support from North America, international markets and India, where it has emerged as one of the strongest-performing Hollywood releases of the year. Its worldwide success has been driven by exceptional IMAX demand, repeat audiences, and positive reviews, helping the film maintain strong momentum despite entering its second week.

With several major international markets still performing well, industry experts believe the film has plenty of room for further growth.

Can Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey become $1 Billion blockbuster?

The biggest question now is whether The Odyssey can join the Billion-Dollar club. The film has already broken several records during its opening week, including becoming Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening in India and delivering one of the strongest worldwide debuts of his career. Its consistent hold during weekdays and encouraging second-Friday performance suggests that audience interest remains strong.

Reaching the $1 billion milestone will still depend on how well the film performs over the coming weeks, especially in international markets. Competition from upcoming releases could slow its pace, but its excellent word of mouth, premium-screen appeal and Nolan’s loyal fan base continue to work in its favour.

For now, The Odyssey remains firmly on course for a highly successful theatrical run and has every chance of ending its box office journey among Christopher Nolan’s biggest commercial achievements.