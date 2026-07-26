The Odyssey box office collection Day 9: Christopher Nolan’s film sees 61% jump, beats Obsession’s Day 9 haul

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has maintained a strong grip at the box office even in its second week. The film has comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in India and continues to attract audiences worldwide, proving that its theatrical run is far from over.

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The Odyssey box office collection Day 9 (PC: IMDb)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is showing no signs of slowing down. After a powerful opening week, the fantasy adventure has entered its second weekend with renewed momentum, drawing audiences back to cinemas despite fresh competition. The film’s impressive hold at the box office highlights Nolan’s popularity among moviegoers and the continued appeal of large-scale theatrical experiences. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in key roles. The film has performed particularly well in premium formats, while positive word of mouth has helped sustain footfalls across major cities. Its strong run in India has been matched by an equally impressive performance overseas, making it one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year. With the second weekend now underway, The Odyssey is expected to add more milestones in the coming days.

The Odyssey box office collection Day 9

The Odyssey collected around Rs 11.05 crore gross on Day 9 in India, registering a healthy jump from its second Friday collections, according to Sacnilk. This has taken the film’s total India gross to nearly Rs 135 crore, while its India net collection has comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

The Saturday growth suggests that audiences continue to favour the film during weekends along with 45.19% overall occupany. The English version remains the biggest contributor to its earnings, while the dubbed Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions are also adding to the overall tally.

The film’s second Saturday performance helped it surpass the Day 9 haul of Obsession which stands at Rs 6.75 crore, further strengthening its momentum at the Indian box office.

The Odyssey worldwide box office collection Day 9

Globally, The Odyssey has emerged as one of the year’s biggest Hollywood successes. As of now, the film had crossed the $400 million milestone worldwide, with international markets contributing significantly to its overall earnings, according to Sacnilk. The strong overseas response, combined with its solid performance in India, has helped the film maintain its impressive theatrical run.

The film continues to perform well across North America, Europe and several Asian markets. Industry observers believe its worldwide total will climb further as the second weekend progresses, especially with premium format screenings continuing to attract audiences.

The Odyssey worldwide collection: Rs 4,300.00 crore

The Odyssey overseas collection: Rs 1,950 crore

The Odyssey India Gross: Rs 129.15 crore

The Odyssey India net collection: Rs 108.20 crore

The Odyssey crosses Rs 100 crore milestone in India

One of the biggest achievements for The Odyssey has been crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone in India within its second weekend. This is a notable feat for a Hollywood release and further strengthens Christopher Nolan’s reputation as one of the few international filmmakers with a loyal theatrical audience in the country.

The milestone reflects the film’s consistent weekday performance and its ability to bounce back strongly over the weekend. Trade experts expect the film to remain steady over the next few days, with its lifetime collections likely to rise significantly if it continues to hold well against new releases.