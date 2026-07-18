The Odyssey collection day 1: Christopher Nolan’s epic becomes the highest opener at global box office after The Dark Knight Rises

The Odyssey box office collection day 1: The mega film is among Christopher Nolan's biggest openers in India, behind The Dark Knight Rises. Check detailed report.

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The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has once again proved his massive popularity among Indian moviegoers. His latest directorial, The Odyssey, has opened to an impressive response at the box office, surpassing the Day 1 collections of Oppenheimer and marking one of the biggest openings of the filmmaker’s career in India. According to trade portal Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 17.40 crore (India net) on its opening day. The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 20.76 crore, with screenings across 8,413 shows nationwide.

Beats Oppenheimer on opening day

With its Day 1 collection, The Odyssey has comfortably outperformed Nolan’s Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which had opened at Rs 14.50 crore net (Rs 17.37 crore gross) in India in 2023. The film witnessed its strongest response in the English version, which recorded around 77% occupancy, followed by Telugu (30%), Tamil (28%) and Hindi (13%). The opening also places The Odyssey among Christopher Nolan’s biggest openers in India, behind only The Dark Knight Rises.

Strong global debut on the cards

The film is also enjoying an excellent start internationally. According to Deadline, The Odyssey is expected to earn nearly $50 million from Friday and preview collections in North America and is tracking for a $117 million three-day opening weekend in the US. If the estimates hold, it will become Matt Damon’s biggest opening as a lead actor, surpassing The Bourne Ultimatum. It is also expected to rank among the biggest global openings of Christopher Nolan’s career.

Why is The Odyssey performing so well in India?

Several factors have contributed to the film’s strong opening. Christopher Nolan enjoys a loyal fan base in India, and the buzz around The Odyssey was further boosted by the filmmaker’s Mumbai visit ahead of the release, where he attended the film’s premiere with Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The film also benefited from strong demand for IMAX and premium-format screenings, with audiences choosing larger screens to experience Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of Homer’s epic.

Additionally, the film received a wide release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, helping it reach audiences across the country despite its ‘A’ certification.

About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s classic epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures, powerful gods and life-threatening challenges during his decade-long voyage home.

The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo and Charlize Theron in key roles.

With positive word of mouth and strong occupancy in premium formats, The Odyssey is now expected to witness solid growth over the weekend, giving Christopher Nolan another major box office success in India.