The Odyssey Twitter review: Christopher Nolan’s film wins praise; Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway impress audience, Tom Holland gets mixed reactions – Check tweets

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is finally released, and social media is overflowing with praise. From breathtaking visuals to Matt Damon's commanding performance, here's what people are saying on Twitter about the much-awaited Hollywood movie.

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The Odyssey Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has finally reached audiences, and if early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, the filmmaker may have another major success on his hands. Adapted from Homer’s timeless Greek epic, the film has been one of the year’s most anticipated releases, because of its star-studded cast, massive scale, and Nolan’s reputation for pushing cinematic boundaries. The first wave of reactions paints a picture of a visually spectacular adventure that blends mythology with emotion. While full reviews are still emerging, social media users and critics alike have praised the film’s grand storytelling, stunning IMAX visuals and powerful performances. So, what exactly is everyone saying, and what can viewers expect before heading to the cinema? Here’s a look at The Odyssey Twitter reviews.

The Odyssey Twitter reactions

Early reactions to The Odyssey have been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers praising Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-worthy storytelling, along with the film’s epic scale, emotional depth, and technical brilliance.

X user wrote, “The final hour is breathtaking, packed with emotion, and delivers a deeply satisfying payoff to everything that came before”, another wrote, “#TheOdyssey is an experience, a journey filled with emotions. Very well narrated. And those last 40 mins was as epic as Homer intended it to be .. loved it..”, another user shared, “#TheOdyssey is #ChristopherNolan at his most ambitious, blending mythological storytelling with the cinematic scale only he could envision.”, another X user shared, “So dense and expansive”, and another user said, “#TheOdyssey is simply an epic film, in every sense of the word.”

Matt Damon’s portrayal of Odysseus has received particular praise, with some even predicting it could earn him major awards recognition. Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya too impressed the audience with their performances. Tom Holland on the other hand has received mixed reviews on his performances.

One of the greatest Experiences ever had @odysseymovie the visuals are Stunning and #ChristopherNolan is insane in Writing and direction @Mr_RobPattinson his acting is just amazing #TheOdyssey #ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/DcEfNilVRB — hemanth (@hemoSsmb) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey Technically Brilliant, A True Cinematic Experience! The first 30 minutes takes time to get going, but once Odysseus’ journey back begins, the film is exhilarating. Some sequences genuinely feel like a horror movie, while others play out like a proper commercial film.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 17, 2026

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey () is an unequivocal masterpiece & might be one of the best films I’ve ever seen in a movie theater. Part of an artist’s job is to use the power of past success to take creative swings & push boundaries. That is exactly what Nolan just… pic.twitter.com/0I8U5dJOfH — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey is the spectacle everyone expects but also so poignant. It just goes to show that the oldest stories and their themes still ring true and when that’s told by a visionary filmmaker and personified by the greatest talent of multiple generations- a masterpiece is born. — Dustin (@dustinddh) July 16, 2026

The Odyssey is a visual spectacle that brings its long and arduous journey home to life. The final hour is breathtaking, packed with emotion, and delivers a deeply satisfying payoff to everything that came before. https://t.co/1afXj5sAXr pic.twitter.com/vyczkPNzBP — Fahad K (@AllAboutFKK) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey is an experience, a journey filled with emotions. Very well narrated. And those last 40 mins was as epic as Homer intended it to be .. loved it.. pic.twitter.com/Y4iSayV5VR — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) July 16, 2026

The Odyssey by Nolan is part faithful adaptation, part revision. It’s a strong lower-case judeo-christian interpretation of the source that shows respect to the compatible pagan ethos. It’s ‘feminist’ in that it portrays women as people. It’s a story about the regret that haunts… — Notabot (@Notabot1185810) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey is #ChristopherNolan at his most ambitious, blending mythological storytelling with the cinematic scale only he could envision. It feels like a culmination of his career-long fascination with time, memory, and human resilience, all wrapped within a grand, immersive… — Thyview (@Thyview) July 17, 2026

THE ODYSSEY: So dense and expansive, feels impossible to digest right away, but what a trip. Nolan and Lame have been experimenting with such blistering non-linear editing since Oppenheimer, and it manifests so wistfully here, especially in the film’s elemental approach to faith. pic.twitter.com/SA3ZHdEPjn — ash (@yourbuddyash) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey is simply an epic film, in every sense of the word. If you have a basic understanding of Greek mythology, you’ll truly admire what you are seeing. Phenomenal sound design! Christopher Nolan is a master of the craft, and this is some of his best work. We are speechless — @CristalAndCris (@cristalandcris) July 17, 2026

TheOdyssey was fucking amazing , i cannot believe 3 hours passed like seconds .

The characters felt real and the world of the gods felt bizarre , the adventure of Odysseus to return home and contemplate on the trojan war ,I’m gooning and i cant wait to see this movie again .10/10 pic.twitter.com/bayxtyzlEQ — mit (@jamesbondjames_) July 17, 2026

The Odyssey is an absolute MASTERPIECE of a movie, the visuals where great, story was great & the characters where great, LOVED the acting from everyone, one little gripe I have is I think it could’ve been a tad shorter, 100% my favorite movie so far this year, 9 out of 10 pic.twitter.com/NP4EvBLAHA — The Real Optimus Prime (@ColbySteffens) July 17, 2026

The Odyssey is art, a masterpiece!

The way they told the story was so immersive, weaving the past into the present so damn seamlessly. I didn’t expect to be that emotional, but Argos absolutely destroyed me… and by the time that bowstring sang??It will win so many fkn awards — Mj (@ThisGrayArea) July 17, 2026

The Odyssey is without question one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Nolan hit another home run. Three hours of absolute greatness in dialogue, sets, cinematography, score, pace and storytelling. Beyond my wildest imagination. — Evan Medina (@EVENMEDIAN) July 17, 2026

The Odyssey is a phenomenal movie. Was a little worried through the first third that it didn’t have much to say but incredible pacing and a great performance by Damon to enact the script allowed that last flashback to finish all of the film’s ideas in a powerful way (cont’d) — Chuck (@Egreeegious) July 17, 2026

#TheOdyssey is breathtaking, with every scene being better than the last. From the beginning it’s FULL THROTTLE, and up until its last 10 minutes only do you feel peace. I can’t recommend it enough on the biggest screen possible, but alas just go see it for yourself ANYWHERE! — emily (@emilyuribe) July 15, 2026

Nolan is the reason why human being love cinemas.. #Theodyssey pic.twitter.com/h7ovifQcrH — Tony (@tonygaaaadu) July 17, 2026

So yeah, just watched #ChristopherNolan’s first epic #TheOdyssey, and it felt like a journey of a lifetime!

I never thought it to be possible to step up from #Oppenheimer, and somehow Nolan did it. I’m absolutely mesmerised & surprised by how much they managed to keep under wraps… pic.twitter.com/vvpQv6OcEz — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) July 17, 2026

just watched the odyssey… if nolan told me to jump off a cliff i’d do it. travis, tom, anne, matt and rob were all so perfect… cinematography, soundtrack, aura, a story about paying the price for your actions. peak cinema, 10/10 #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/9MClaFxvzb — eduardo (@MusashiFanpage) July 16, 2026

Many social media users were equally impressed by the film’s IMAX presentation, saying Nolan once again proves why his films are best experienced on the biggest screen possible. While a few viewers debated some creative choices, the overall response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Why is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey creating so much buzz?

Much of the excitement surrounding The Odyssey comes from its combination of an iconic literary story and Christopher Nolan’s distinctive filmmaking style. The director assembled one of Hollywood’s biggest ensembles, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

Critics have highlighted the film’s large-scale action sequences, emotional storytelling, and spectacular cinematography as standout elements. Many have also praised Nolan’s ability to transform one of history’s greatest literary works into an immersive cinematic experience that feels both timeless and fresh.

The Odyssey plot

Based on Homer’s legendary poem, The Odyssey follows the long and dangerous journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. His voyage is filled with mythical creatures, powerful gods, deadly temptations and impossible challenges that test his courage and determination.

With first reactions already flooding social media and awards conversations beginning to gather pace, The Odyssey appears set to become one of the year’s biggest talking points. Whether you’re a fan of Greek mythology or Christopher Nolan’s previous films, this is one release that has certainly captured the internet’s attention.