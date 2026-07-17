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The Odyssey Twitter review: Christopher Nolan’s film wins praise; Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway impress audience, Tom Holland gets mixed reactions – Check tweets

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is finally released, and social media is overflowing with praise. From breathtaking visuals to Matt Damon's commanding performance, here's what people are saying on Twitter about the much-awaited Hollywood movie.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: July 17, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
The Odyssey Twitter review: Christopher Nolan’s film wins praise; Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway impress audience, Tom Holland gets mixed reactions - Check tweets
The Odyssey Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has finally reached audiences, and if early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, the filmmaker may have another major success on his hands. Adapted from Homer’s timeless Greek epic, the film has been one of the year’s most anticipated releases, because of its star-studded cast, massive scale, and Nolan’s reputation for pushing cinematic boundaries. The first wave of reactions paints a picture of a visually spectacular adventure that blends mythology with emotion. While full reviews are still emerging, social media users and critics alike have praised the film’s grand storytelling, stunning IMAX visuals and powerful performances. So, what exactly is everyone saying, and what can viewers expect before heading to the cinema? Here’s a look at The Odyssey Twitter reviews.

The Odyssey Twitter reactions

Early reactions to The Odyssey have been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers praising Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-worthy storytelling, along with the film’s epic scale, emotional depth, and technical brilliance.

Read more: The Odyssey advance booking: Christopher Nolan’s film storms Indian box office with record breaking collection, sells over 2.5 lakh tickets

X user wrote, “The final hour is breathtaking, packed with emotion, and delivers a deeply satisfying payoff to everything that came before”, another wrote, “#TheOdyssey is an experience, a journey filled with emotions. Very well narrated. And those last 40 mins was as epic as Homer intended it to be .. loved it..”, another user shared, “#TheOdyssey is #ChristopherNolan at his most ambitious, blending mythological storytelling with the cinematic scale only he could envision.”, another X user shared, “So dense and expansive”, and another user said, “#TheOdyssey is simply an epic film, in every sense of the word.”

Matt Damon’s portrayal of Odysseus has received particular praise, with some even predicting it could earn him major awards recognition. Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya too impressed the audience with their performances. Tom Holland on the other hand has received mixed reviews on his performances.

Many social media users were equally impressed by the film’s IMAX presentation, saying Nolan once again proves why his films are best experienced on the biggest screen possible. While a few viewers debated some creative choices, the overall response has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Why is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey creating so much buzz?

Much of the excitement surrounding The Odyssey comes from its combination of an iconic literary story and Christopher Nolan’s distinctive filmmaking style. The director assembled one of Hollywood’s biggest ensembles, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Charlize Theron.

Critics have highlighted the film’s large-scale action sequences, emotional storytelling, and spectacular cinematography as standout elements. Many have also praised Nolan’s ability to transform one of history’s greatest literary works into an immersive cinematic experience that feels both timeless and fresh.

The Odyssey plot

Based on Homer’s legendary poem, The Odyssey follows the long and dangerous journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. His voyage is filled with mythical creatures, powerful gods, deadly temptations and impossible challenges that test his courage and determination.

With first reactions already flooding social media and awards conversations beginning to gather pace, The Odyssey appears set to become one of the year’s biggest talking points. Whether you’re a fan of Greek mythology or Christopher Nolan’s previous films, this is one release that has certainly captured the internet’s attention.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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