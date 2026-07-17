Who is Himesh Patel? Meet the British-Indian actor playing Eurylochus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

British-Indian actor Himesh Patel has reunited with Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey, and is also set to star opposite Danielle Deadwyler in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming The X-Files reboot.

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Himesh Patel in The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey features an ensemble cast packed with Hollywood heavyweights, but one actor who has caught everyone’s attention is British-Indian star Himesh Patel. Although he has quietly built an impressive career over the years, Nolan’s latest epic is expected to introduce him to an even wider global audience. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor playing Eurylochus in The Odyssey.

Who is Himesh Patel?

Himesh Patel is a British actor of Indian origin, best known for his work in television, films and theatre. Born on October 13, 1990, in Cambridgeshire, England, Patel comes from a Gujarati Hindu family. His parents, who were born in Kenya and Zambia, later settled in the UK, where they ran a newsagent’s shop. Patel grew up speaking Gujarati at home.

His interest in acting began during childhood. After impressing teachers in school plays, he joined a local theatre group before becoming part of The Young Actors’ Company in Cambridge, where he trained in acting while also learning music.

What role does Himesh Patel play in The Odyssey?

In Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, Patel plays Eurylochus, one of the most important members of Odysseus’ crew. Eurylochus serves as Odysseus’ second-in-command during the long journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. In Greek mythology, he is known for questioning Odysseus’ decisions and often creating conflict within the group. Despite his flaws, he remains a significant character throughout the voyage.

How did Himesh Patel become famous?

Patel’s acting career started at just 16 when he landed the role of Tamwar Masood in the popular BBC soap EastEnders. He appeared in more than 560 episodes between 2007 and 2016, becoming a familiar face on British television.

His international breakthrough came in 2019 with Danny Boyle’s musical comedy Yesterday, where he played Jack Malik, a struggling musician who mysteriously becomes the only person in the world who remembers The Beatles. The performance earned widespread praise and opened doors to major Hollywood projects.

Working with Christopher Nolan again

The Odyssey is not Patel’s first collaboration with Christopher Nolan. He previously appeared in Nolan’s 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet, where he played Mahir. Since then, Patel has continued to work on several acclaimed international projects. His performance in HBO’s Station Eleven earned him an Emmy nomination, while he also featured in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. He later played Dr John Watson in Enola Holmes 2 and is set to reprise the role in Enola Holmes 3.

Other recent projects include Good Grief, The Assessment and HBO’s comedy series The Franchise.

What do we know about his personal life?

Unlike many actors, Himesh Patel keeps his personal life away from the spotlight. However, in a previous interview with Red Online UK, he spoke about becoming a father, calling it a life-changing experience.

“It isn’t easy. I am leaning on my partner and my support network. I feel privileged to be able to do that, but it doesn’t make it any easier being away. Everything else takes a back seat. Your ego has to sit somewhere else for a moment. It’s given me a whole new focus,” he said.

Apart from The Odyssey, Patel has another major project lined up. He is set to star opposite Danielle Deadwyler in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming reboot of The X-Files.