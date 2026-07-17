The Odyssey: Why India can’t watch Christopher Nolan’s film the way it was meant to be seen

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey releases, but India is missing its biggest cinematic experience as the country still has no 15/70 IMAX theatre.

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The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hits theatres today, July 17, and fans across the world are excited to witness the filmmaker’s latest spectacle. The film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Mat Damon, Anne Hathaway, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. But while Indian audiences get to watch the film in IMAX, they will miss out on the experience Nolan actually designed it for. That’s because The Odyssey was shot entirely on IMAX 15/70 film—the largest and highest-quality film format used in cinemas today. Only 41 theatres worldwide are equipped to screen it, and unfortunately, none are in India.

What makes IMAX 15/70 so special?

Not all IMAX theatres offer the same experience. Most IMAX screens in India use digital or laser projection, which still provides impressive visuals and sound. However, IMAX 15/70 is considered the gold standard. It uses 70mm film with 15 perforations per frame, creating a much larger and sharper image that fills a giant 1.43:1 screen. This is the format Christopher Nolan has championed for years because it delivers unmatched picture quality and scale.

For The Odyssey, Nolan went a step further by shooting the entire film in this format. The cameras are extremely heavy, consume film quickly and are known for being noisy. To overcome this, Nolan worked with IMAX engineers to develop a soundproof housing so dialogue could be recorded while filming.

Why doesn’t India have a 15/70 IMAX theatre?

According to Girish Wankhede, former National Marketing Head at PVR Cinemas, the biggest reason is economics. “India is a huge market, but IMAX requires massive investment. Despite having thousands of cinema screens, around 34 IMAX screens in the country is already a significant number,” he told India Today.

Setting up a 15/70 IMAX theatre isn’t just about installing a bigger screen. The format requires specialised projectors, trained operators and the ability to handle massive film prints that can weigh around 240kg.

Not enough IMAX films every year

Another challenge is the limited number of movies made specifically for IMAX 15/70. Wankhede explained that while a film like The Odyssey may attract audiences for several weeks, there aren’t enough similar releases throughout the year to recover the investment. Without a steady stream of IMAX films, maintaining such an expensive setup becomes difficult for exhibitors.

India once had 70mm IMAX screens

Interestingly, India wasn’t always out of the picture. During the early 2000s, cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Kolkata had commercial 70mm IMAX screens. Today, Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad still has a projector capable of showing the format, but it is mainly used for educational and science films rather than Hollywood blockbusters. As a result, Indian audiences can currently watch The Odyssey only in digital IMAX.

Do Indian audiences want this experience?

Wankhede believes Indian moviegoers are willing to spend extra for a big film, but not necessarily for the format itself. “Most audiences would rather pay Rs 500 or Rs 600 for a regular screening than spend around Rs 3,000 for the IMAX experience. India is still a price-sensitive market,” he said. He added that premium formats work best for event films like The Odyssey, Avatar, Marvel movies, Kantara or Dhurandhar, but not for smaller commercial releases.

Can The Odyssey change things?

Despite the challenges, Wankhede believes Nolan’s latest film could spark greater interest in premium cinema. He said discussions around Nolan’s filmmaking and IMAX technology are creating awareness among Indian audiences. If enough people start demanding the format and travelling to IMAX theatres, multiplex chains may eventually consider investing in 15/70 IMAX screens.

Indian audiences will still be able to enjoy The Odyssey on digital IMAX screens, which offer excellent picture and sound quality. However, they won’t experience the film exactly as Christopher Nolan intended.

For now, India’s biggest limitation isn’t its love for cinema—it’s the lack of specialised infrastructure needed to showcase one of the world’s rarest movie formats. Whether The Odyssey changes that remains to be seen.