The Odyssey Worldwide box office collection: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon’s film achieves major milestone, recovers its entire budget in just two days

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, has enjoyed sensational start at worldwide box office. The epic adventure has crossed major financial milestone within just two days, reinforcing Nolan's status as one of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers.

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Christopher Nolan's blockbuster earns back its entire budget (PC: Twitter)

The legendary Sir Christopher Nolan has once again proved why he is regarded as one of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers. His latest epic, The Odyssey, has taken the global box office by storm, delivering a phenomenal opening weekend and reaching a major financial milestone within just two days of release. Despite carrying one of the biggest budgets of Nolan’s career and adapting Homer‘s ancient Greek epic into a nearly three-hour R-rated film, the movie has exceeded industry expectations. Its spectacular start has reinforced Nolan’s global appeal while giving audiences another grand cinematic experience to enjoy on the big screen.

The Odyssey recovers its production budget

The Odyssey has reportedly recovered its entire production budget of around USD 250 million (approximately Rs 2,090 crore) within just two days of release. Before its release, industry experts questioned whether a large-scale R-rated adaptation of an ancient Greek epic could attract enough audiences worldwide.

However, the film has silenced all doubts with its remarkable opening. Driven by Christopher Nolan’s popularity, strong word of mouth and premium-format screenings, The Odyssey has emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes of the year.

Biggest worldwide opening of Christopher Nolan’s career

According to industry estimates, The Odyssey earned an impressive USD 257.8 million (approximately Rs 2,156 crore) worldwide during its opening weekend. Of this, USD 120.5 million (around Rs 1,008 crore) came from North America, while international markets contributed USD 137.3 million (around Rs 1,148 crore) across 73 territories.

The massive debut has made The Odyssey Christopher Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening ever, surpassing the previous record held by cult classic The Dark Knight Rises. The achievement further strengthens the filmmaker’s reputation for delivering large-scale theatrical spectacles that continue to attract audiences across the globe.

Strong box office performance in India

The film has also received an outstanding response from Indian audiences. According to the latest live tracking data from Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 21.90 crore net on Day 3 across 8,022 shows. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 61.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 73.19 crore. Since these are early estimates, the final figures are expected to increase as more shows conclude.

Matt Damon leads Nolan’s epic adaptation

Inspired by Homer’s legendary poem, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. Matt Damon headlines the film as Odysseus, while Anne Hathaway plays Penelope and Tom Holland portrays Telemachus.

The star-studded cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, Lupita Nyong’o, Himesh Patel, Travis Scott and John Leguizamo in important roles.

Why the film is resonating with audiences?

Apart from its breathtaking visuals, The Odyssey has been praised for combining large-scale action with emotional storytelling. Christopher Nolan’s interpretation explores not only Odysseus’ dangerous journey but also the psychological impact of war, guilt, grief and redemption. The combination of practical filmmaking, IMAX cinematography and a powerful ensemble cast has helped turn the film into a global event.