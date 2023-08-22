Home

The OMG 2 Effect! Education Society in Maharashtra Announces Addition of ‘Sex Education’ in Syllabus, Director Amit Rai Reacts

OMG 2 director Amit Rai is on a cloud nine as an education society in Maharashtra decides to include sex education as a compulsory subject in students' curriculum. The move comes amid the makers' struggle with Censor Board to obtain the U/A certificate for the film.

OMG 2’s real win: The makers of OMG 2 might have been struggling with the Censor Board for the U/A certificate but it seems like their intention is doing wonders. The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-led film highlights the importance of sex education and advocates its inclusion in school syllabi across the country. And now, a new report has emerged as the light at the end of the tunnel for the makers.

As reported by ETimes, an education society in Maharashtra has decided to make sex education a compulsory subject in their schools after watching the film. The Ulhasnagar education society announced that it will be including the subject in school curriculums. The Sindhu Education Society in Ulhasnagar recently organised a screening where the film’s director, Amit Rai was the chief guest. The screening included 184 teachers, principals from around 15 schools from the town, and their MLA. The film met with a solid positive response at the end and resulted in what it always intended to do – make sex education a legit, important and understandable subject as part of the students’ academic knowledge.

OMG 2 Director Amit Rai on School Including Sex Education in Syllabus

The director couldn’t believe that despite all the struggle that continues to go on, the film was able to fulfil its very purpose. An elated Amit told the daily, “The purpose behind making this film has been attained. I am so happy that the film is not just doing well commercially but our message has reached out to people at large and we are witnessing changes happening all around us. Nothing can be more gratifying than this.”

OMG 2 features Pankaj Tripathi as a father who files a court case against his son’s school for rusticating him after a video of him masturbating in the school’s washroom goes viral. He argues in the court against the school’s education system which is largely based on the British format and not on our ancient education system which believed in including sex education as a legit subject for students. He further made everyone believe that schools should not be shying away from teaching students about sex, pregnancy, and menstruation so that they can make informed choices in their future and are not relying on borrowed information from the internet.

What OMG 2 Stands For

India.com gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote in its review: “OMG 2 is not your preachy documentary. It’s an entertaining film that doesn’t mince its words and addresses the concerns of both the parents and the kids. The film doesn’t beat around the bush in its intention. But, also doesn’t make rude gestures at telling people that their belief system is trash.”

What CBFC Member Vivek Agnihotri Said About OMG 2 vs Censor Board

Meanwhile, speaking about the cuts that the CBFC recommended to the film and how unjustified it is, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri spoke to india.com and called out the board. A CBFC member himself, Vivek said, “I don’t understand why a film should get so many cuts – 27 cuts. Who are you to decide that? What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go. People are intelligent. Let the audience watch it and digest it. How will you make your audience more tolerant, more inclusive, and more intelligent if you are going to stop everything?”

Have you watched OMG 2? Do you think sex education should be included syllabus?

