The Paradise gets ‘A’ certificate ahead of release, Nani says ‘There’s a lot of violence’

Superstar Nani opened up about The Paradise receiving an 'A' certificate from CBFC, saying violence is an important part of the film but not the sole focus of the story. The actor explained that the film is primarily a drama that also explores emotions, love and strong characters.

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Nani's The Paradise (PC- Viral Bhayani)

Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release on September 24. The Srikanth Odela-directed film features several intense action and violence sequences. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Nani said the violence is an important part of the film but is not the sole focus of the story. He explained that The Paradise is primarily a drama with elements of emotion, love and strong characters.

“I understand where it is coming from; there’s a lot of violence. For example, there are films which are solely focused on violence, like violence for the sake of violence. But ‘The Paradise’ is not like that,” Nani said.

The actor also acknowledged that the level of violence in the film is high and said the team was aware that it could lead to an ‘A’ certificate. He added that the makers understand that the certification means younger audiences will not be able to watch the film, but he believes the movie offers much more than its action sequences. “Everybody will relate to it, whatever the age group, but children can’t watch it because there’s violence. However, everything that happens in the film, is what we see and relate, there’s drama, emotion, and love, but the violence portion is little higher. So, we were prepared for it while shooting,” he said.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad. The period action drama follows a marginalised community dealing with social discrimination and being denied basic rights. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu in important roles. Keerthy Suresh will make a special appearance.

The Paradise advance booking collection

Nani’s The Paradise is heading for a strong opening at the worldwide box office. The film has already surpassed Nani’s previous best opener in pre-sales, crossing the benchmark set by Hit 3, which earned Rs 37.80 crore worldwide on its opening day. The worldwide advance booking for The Paradise has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark for the opening day, including premieres. In India, pre-sales for the opening day have reached around Rs 24 crore, while the total domestic weekend bookings have crossed Rs 37.50 crore gross, as of 10 AM on September 23.

The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on September 24 in multiple languages, including English, Bengali and Spanish.