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The problematic reality of Desi Bling: Luxury, misogyny and double standards

The problematic reality of Desi Bling: Luxury, misogyny and double standards

How Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ normalises patriarchy and glorifies ‘pati seva’ over women’s individuality.

Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Tabinda Sanpal, Satish Sanpal (Pic Collage)

Netflix’s latest reality show, Desi Bling, has become a major talking point online not just for its glamour and luxury-filled lifestyle, but also for the problematic values it appears to normalise. While the show presents itself as a modern look at wealthy South Asian families and relationships, many viewers feel it quietly glorifies outdated patriarchal ideas, especially through the portrayal of women in marriages and households. Instead of swooning over the high-fashion looks and Dubai’s scenic views, viewers are collectively cringing at the relationship dynamics between couples like Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal and Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh.

One of the biggest criticisms surrounding Desi Bling is its repeated emphasis on ‘pati seva’ – the idea that a wife’s primary role is to care for, serve, and emotionally prioritise her husband above everything else. Several scenes show Iryna Kinakh proudly talking about sacrificing her own comfort, career, and personal ambitions for her husband and family.

The show also highlights outdated patriarchal mindsets through Dyuti’s behaviour. Despite having a golden visa and financial stability, he does not want his wife to be socially active or independent. He insists that Iryna should stay at home, take care of the baby, and manage all household responsibilities instead of hiring a nanny. At the same time, he appears to undervalue her efforts and even talks about wanting a divorce after being influenced and emotionally manipulated by his mother. We feel these moments reflect deeply regressive ideas about marriage and gender roles, where women are expected to sacrifice their independence while men continue to control major decisions without accountability.

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At the same time, there appears to be a visible double standard. Male characters are shown enjoying freedom, partying, socialising, and living independently, while women are expected to stay grounded in traditional responsibilities such as taking care of children, maintaining the household, and keeping the family together emotionally. The imbalance becomes more obvious because the show rarely explores the emotional labour or exhaustion women experience while carrying these responsibilities.

What makes Desi Bling concerning is the way it presents problematic relationship dynamics in a glamorous and aspirational manner. With luxury homes, designer outfits, and lavish parties, the show creates the impression that these traditional gender roles are normal, and even desirable. However, we feel the reality is far more problematic, as the show repeatedly normalises misogynistic behaviour.

A major part of the criticism revolves around the relationship between Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal. Throughout the series, Satish openly admits that his priorities are money first, his daughter Bella second, and his wife only third. In one scene, Tabinda reveals that giving her husband a foot massage every morning is part of her daily routine. She even cuts his nails — but where is the equal partnership in this relationship? We question whether she is caring for a husband or simply parenting a man-child.

The show also sparked backlash because of the way Tabinda reacts to Satish’s lifestyle. She casually mentions that her husband parties every weekend with different women and only feels bothered if the same girls appear repeatedly. She even defends his behaviour in front of her friends by saying, “Satish ko acha lagta hai ladkiyon ke saath time bitana.” Satish himself proudly admits that one of the reasons he dresses sharply is because he enjoys women noticing him.

It’s not over yet! Satish also continues to make sexist and misogynistic remarks throughout the series, while Tabinda repeatedly defends his actions by saying she trusts and loves him. This dynamic has left us uncomfortable. So now wives are normalising husbands having girlfriends?

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The show only promotes regressive ideas under the label of ‘culture’ and ‘tradition,’ instead of portraying women as independent individuals with their own identities and self-worth.

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