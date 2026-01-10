Home

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas’ horror comedy opens big, races ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, earns Rs…

Prabhas-starrer horror comedy, The Raja Saab has an impressive opening, surpasses Dhurandhar with its earnigs. Read how much it earned.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where box office numbers define the success of a film, opening-day numbers not just define a film’s commercial fate, but they also speak about the spectacle of the star and story. A similar case occurred with Prabhas’ starrer, The Raja Saab. Arriving in theatres with high expectations, this film also marks Prabhas’ return to a lighter, family-entertainer space after years of large-scale action films; therefore, the curiosity around the horror comedy’s Day 1 performance was even higher.

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 45 crore net in India on its opening day across all languages, indicating an impressive start.

Lower than Prabhas’ recent blockbusters

However, despite the respectable opening, The Raja Saab recorded a comparatively slower start when measured against Prabhas’ recent releases. Films like Salaar (Rs 90 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 95 crore), and even Adipurush (Rs 86 crore) had significantly higher opening-day figures.



The Raja Saab beats Dhurandhar

However, even after being Prabhas’s weakest opening post-pandemic so far, the film’s Day 1 run was its performance against Dhurandhar. With just Day 1 opening collection, The Raja Saab has outshone Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, which was holding the top position at the Indian box office for nearly five weeks. The Raja Saab out-earned it during morning shows, surpassing Dhurandhar’s Thursday collection of Rs 4.25 crore by as early as 9 AM.

About the film

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab has drawn attention for presenting what fans describe as a return to “vintage Prabhas.” The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

