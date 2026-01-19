Home

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt’s horror comedy fails to generate buzz even on Sunday, crosses Rs 130 crore mark

On Day 10, The Raja Saab continues its box office run with steady but unspectacular numbers as Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt’s film crosses Rs 130 crore worldwide.

Prabhas’ latest film, The Raja Saab continues its run in theatres but has struggled to maintain momentum. Even on the second Sunday, the film recorded only a modest collection, showing little sign of a box office surge. Fans and industry watchers had hoped for stronger numbers, but the film’s performance remains steady rather than spectacular.

The performance of The Raja Saab

Despite the quiet weekend, The Raja Saab has crossed Rs 138 crore in India in just 10 days. While this is a respectable total, it falls short of the high expectations that surrounded the film before its release. The performance reflects a mix of audience interest and lukewarm reception from critics.

On the tenth day of its theatrical run, The Raja Saab earned approximately Rs 2.07 crore across all languages. The figure comes after a slow start to the second week, with Friday and Saturday collecting Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 3 crore respectively. Sunday’s numbers were slightly lower at Rs 1.76 crore, indicating a steady yet reduced trend compared to the opening weekend.

The opening week and trends for Prabhas’ starrer

The film began with strong anticipation, collecting Rs 9.15 crore from Thursday previews. Day 1 saw a big jump to Rs 53.75 crore, mostly driven by the Telugu market. However, collections dropped sharply over the weekend, falling 51.63 percent on Saturday to Rs 26 crore and 26.54 percent on Sunday to Rs 19.1 crore. Weekday earnings continued the decline, with Monday at Rs 6.6 crore, and midweek stabilisation with Wednesday at Rs 5.35 crore and Thursday at Rs 5.5 crore. The first week closed with a total of Rs 130.25 crore.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The story follows a man searching for his missing grandfather and uncovering unsettling secrets from his family’s past. Despite high expectations, early reviews were lukewarm, which influenced word of mouth and affected collections in the second week.

The film teases a sequel in its end credits titled RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935, hinting at a vintage circus setting in 1935, generating excitement for the next chapter in the franchise.

