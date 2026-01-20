Home

Entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan starrer fails to gain momentum, earns Rs...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan starrer fails to gain momentum, earns Rs…

The Raja Saab box office collection Day 11: Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan starrer fails to pick up momentum and records low earnings as collections slow down.

Box office trends often change after the second weekend, but Prabhas’ latest release The Raja Saab is finding it difficult to turn things around. While the film has managed to cross an important milestone, the overall momentum remains weak. Audience interest appears to be fading, especially on weekdays, and footfalls are not showing signs of recovery.

After completing ten days in theatres, expectations were modest for Day 11. However, the numbers once again reflected the same pattern seen earlier, raising concerns about the film’s long-term run.

How much did the film rake in on day 11?

As per early estimates, The Raja Saab earned around Rs 1.15 crore India net on Day 11 from all languages. With this addition, the film’s total Indian box office collection now stands at approximately Rs 140.50 crore. Although crossing Rs 140 crore is a notable figure, the slow daily earnings highlight the struggle to attract audiences. By the end of Day 10, the film had collected nearly Rs 139.35 crore. Day 9 brought in Rs 3 crore, while Day 10, which was the second Sunday, saw a drop to Rs 2.6 crore. Day 11 continued this downward trend.

The weak response for the Prabhas starrer

The occupancy figures further explain the sluggish performance. On Monday, the overall Telugu occupancy stood at 20.04 percent. Morning shows began with 18.80 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows stayed close at 18.50 percent. Evening shows showed a slight improvement at 21.28 percent, while night shows reached 21.59 percent.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Hindi version performed even weaker. The overall Hindi occupancy was only 6.43 percent. Morning shows were extremely low at 4.73 percent. Afternoon shows improved slightly to 7.03 percent. Evening occupancy stood at 6.39 percent, and night shows closed at 7.55 percent.

More about The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role. Sanjay Dutt appears in a key character, while Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal play the female leads. Supporting roles are played by Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

The film was promoted as a horror comedy and generated strong pre-release buzz. However, post-release reactions have been mixed. Many viewers felt the storytelling and execution did not meet expectations. Online discussions reflect disappointment, with some praising individual performances but criticizing the overall narrative and visual treatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.