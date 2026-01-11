Home

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas starrer faces massive drop, yet to enter Rs 100 crore club, earns Rs…

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where the success of a film is measured by its box office numbers, and the opening number usually decides the fate of the film, it’s not always the case. Sometimes, an impressive opening also does not guarantee a steady run. A similar case occurred with Prabhas’ starrer The Raja Saab. After witnessing an opening on day 1, the film saw a sharp drop – almost 50% on day 2.

Day 2 collections see a sharp fall

As per reports, The Raja Saab earned Rs 27.83 crore on Day 2 across all languages. This was a major drop compared to its Day 1 collection of Rs 53.75 crore. The decline was over 50 percent. Despite the fall, the film managed to stay competitive, thanks largely to its performance in the Telugu market.

Telugu market carries the film

While the film hasn’t performed exponentially for its Hindi version, its strength lies in its Telugu version. Thde film has collected Rs 22.38 crore on Day 2 alone. Over two days, Telugu collections now stand at Rs 78.68 crore.

The Hindi version earned Rs 5.2 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day total to Rs 11.2 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 15 lakh on Day 2, with total collections of Rs 55 lakh so far. Kannada and Malayalam versions remained weak, earning Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh respectively on Day 2, with overall totals of Rs 16 lakh and Rs 14 lakh.

This clearly shows that it’s the Telugu version of the film that’s running the film strongly.

Occupancy numbers show mixed audience response

Occupancy data further reflects the uneven performance. The Raja Saab recorded an overall 44 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday. Morning shows opened low at 28.95 per cent, but evening and night shows picked up well, touching 51.25 per cent.

Hindi occupancy remained weak at 12.95 per cent overall. Morning shows were just 6.72 per cent, while night shows improved to 19.45 percent. Tamil occupancy stood at 21.11 percent, with night shows performing better at 34.43 per cent. These figures show that while interest improves later in the day, the overall response remains mixed.

Two-day India and worldwide collections

Speaking of the film’s overall collection in India, it has collected Rs 90.73 crore in India net, as reported by Sacnilk. India’s gross after two days stands at Rs 108.4 crore. Worldwide, The Raja Saab has reached Rs 138.4 crore, with Rs 30 crore coming from overseas markets. Despite the Day 2 dip, these numbers keep the film close to entering the Rs 100 crore club in India.

About the film

Headlines by Prabhas, in The Raja Saab, he portrays a massy, larger-than-life avatar and is mounted on a grand scale. The film blends action, drama, and commercial elements, backed by lavish production design and high-octane sequences. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

