The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas’ horror-comedy sees sharp Monday dip after big opening

Prabhas’ much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab finally arrived in theatres last Friday after multiple delays, carrying massive expectations on its shoulders. Directed by Maruthi, the film marked a new attempt for the superstar, blending horror with comedy on a grand scale. While the buzz around the release was undeniable, the film’s box office journey so far has turned out to be far more unpredictable than expected.

Despite opening to mixed reviews, The Raja Saab enjoyed a strong start, proving once again that Prabhas’ star power can pull crowds to theatres. However, the real test began after the opening weekend, and the early signs are not very encouraging.

How did The Raja Saab perform on Monday?

According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, The Raja Saab collected Rs 5.4 crore on Monday, marking its lowest single-day earnings since release. This sharp fall has raised eyebrows, especially considering the scale and budget of the film.

The film had a roaring opening day, minting Rs 53.75 crore on Friday. Collections dipped on Saturday to Rs 26 crore, followed by a further drop on Sunday with Rs 19.1 crore. Monday’s steep fall now takes the film’s total box office collection to Rs 113.4 crore.

While weekday drops are common, such a sudden decline within the first four days is worrying for a film mounted on such a massive scale.

Why is the film struggling to maintain momentum?

The Raja Saab opened to largely mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Many reviews pointed out issues with the screenplay, pacing and uneven performances. While Prabhas’ screen presence received praise in parts, the overall narrative failed to strike a strong chord with viewers.

For a film reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, sustaining high collections in the first week is crucial. Trade experts believe that unless the film shows a turnaround in the coming days, recovering costs could become a serious challenge.

Did the online leak affect collections?

Adding to the film’s troubles, The Raja Saab was leaked online just a day after its theatrical release. Following the leak, Hyderabad cybercrime police took swift action against piracy platforms. While the exact impact of the leak on box office numbers is unclear, it certainly did not help the film’s already shaky run.

What is The Raja Saab about?

Apart from Prabhas, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The story follows a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to uncover dark and unsettling secrets tied to his family’s past.

After the lukewarm response, the makers held a press conference in Hyderabad and announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added to the film, hoping to draw audiences back to theatres.

Whether this move helps The Raja Saab regain lost ground remains to be seen. The next few days will be crucial in deciding the fate of Prabhas’s ambitious horror-comedy at the box office.