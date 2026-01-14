The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas film continues to struggle, faces heavy losses, earns Rs…

Home

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab continues to see a downward trend. Read how much it earned on day 5.

In the world of big-ticket cinema, where an ensemble star cast and large-scale production usually guarantee box office success, some films fail to strike a chord despite it all. One such film is Prabhas’ starrer The Raja Saab.

In spite of having an impressive opening amid considerable buzz, the film has been struggling to hold its ground at the box office. The film also had the advantage of a popular cast and a festive release window, yet it faced a steady decline in collections, raising serious concerns about its overall theatrical outcome.

As the film enters its fifth day, box office collection shows a downward trend.

Sharp drop after initial days

The Raja Saab showed early signs of promise, collecting approximately Rs 19.1 crore on Day 3, which was largely derived from the Telugu-speaking region, which contributed Rs 14.2 crore. However, on day 4, the film saw a significant decline. The collections dropped sharply to around Rs 6.6 crore, almost a 50% fall. The decline deepened further on Day 5, with the film earning just Rs 4.85 crore at the Indian box office across all languages.

Occupancy remains low across languages

In the Telugu belt, overall occupancy on Tuesday stood at around 21.12 per cent. Morning shows recorded only 14.55 per cent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows hovered around the 22 per cent mark. Night shows performed slightly better but remained underwhelming at approximately 25.20 per cent.

Tamil markets fared even worse, with overall occupancy reported at just over 12 per cent.

Total collections and trade outlook

Spesaking of The Raja Saab’s overall net collection in India, it is approximately Rs 119.45 crore so far. However, as per trade analysts, the film had already displayed weak signs during its first four days. Compared to its Sunday performance, the drop on Monday and Tuesday has been particularly steep, suggesting that the film may struggle to recover significantly in the coming days.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is headlined by Prabhas. He portrays a massy, larger-than-life avatar and is mounted on a grand scale. The film blends action, drama, and commercial elements, backed by lavish production design and high-octane sequences. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

