The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas starrer shows growth as Telugu occupancy rises, earns Rs…

In the unpredictable world of box office numbers, every day either brings new hope or new disappointment for the film. While some films’ fate changes overnight, others struggle to find their rhythm. One such similar story is of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. Despite a slow and uneven momentum, the film is still holding its ground in theatres, showing small but noticeable shifts in audience interest across different languages and show timings.

Tamil Version Shows Weak Response

Speaking of the Tamil occupancy, the film is struggling significantly. It recorded an overall occupancy of just 7.23 percent. Morning shows stood at 8.78 percent, while afternoon shows were close behind at 8.66 percent. Evening shows experienced a further decline, dropping to 4.86 per cent, while night shows fared slightly better at 6.60 per cent. These figures show that Tamil region occupancy remains weak and low.

Hindi Version Performs Slightly Better

The Hindi version performed marginally better in comparison. It registered an overall occupancy of 11.97 percent. Morning shows were particularly low at 5.22 percent. However, there was a noticeable improvement in the afternoon with occupancy rising to 12.61 percent. Evening shows followed closely at 11.91 percent, while night shows showed stronger traction at 18.12 percent, suggesting that late-night screenings attracted relatively more viewers.

Telugu Version Brings Hope

The film’s strength lies in its Telugu version, which has delivered the most encouraging numbers among all languages. On Day 6, it recorded an overall occupancy of 26.80 percent. Morning shows were at 14.52 percent, while afternoon shows improved significantly to 27.55 percent. Evening shows turned out to be the strongest with 33.91 percent occupancy, and night shows remained solid at 31.23 percent.

Day-Wise Collection Trend

Speaking of daily collection, the film collected Rs 6.6 crore on Day 4. Telugu version contributed Rs 4.98 crore, while Hindi brought in Rs 1.5 crore. Tamil added Rs 7 lakhs, Kannada Rs 3 lakhs and Malayalam Rs 2 lakhs.

The collections dropped to Rs 4.8 crore on Day 5 but saw a slight rise again on Day 6, reaching Rs 5.25 crore.

Total Collection So Far

In the last six days, The Raja Saab has accumulated a total India net collection of Rs 124.65 crore. On Day 6 alone, it earned around Rs 5.25 crore from all languages combined, as per the early estimates provided by the Sacnilk website.

Overall Performance

Overall, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is still running in theatres and is still finding its rhythm. The film did not perform strongly in its first five days, but it has also not come to standstill.

About the Film

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role and is backed by a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar. Released in multiple languages, the film aims to cater to a wide pan-India audience.

