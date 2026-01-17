Home

Entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas starrer witnesses further decline, earns just Rs…

Prabhas starrer sees further decline on day 8. Read how much it earned.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, big stars, big budgets, and big productions usually promise box office success. For the longest time, Prabhas’ name has been synonymous with massive box office success. However, the case wasn’t the same this time. Despite massive anticipation and grand promotion, his film The Raja Saab, which was expected to dominate the ticket window, failed to strike a chord with the audience. Rather, it showcased further slowdown. On Day 8, the film just earned Rs 3.50 to its total.

Maruthi’s film, which was released with massive expectations, has been struggling to find its footing in the market.

Day-wise box office numbers show a sharp fall

Speaking of its day-wise collection, the film has been seeing a sharp fall daily. As per Sacnilk, on Day 1, Friday, the film collected Rs 53.75 crore. On Day 2 it further added Rs 26 crore. Day 3 earned Rs 19.1 crore. Day 4 saw a sharp drop to Rs 6.6 crore. Day 5 made Rs 4.8 crore. Day 6 got marginally better and collected Rs 5.35 crore. Day 7 collected Rs 5.5 crore.

Now on Day 8, the film witnessed a further dip and collected Rs 3.50 crore. After eight days, the total stands at Rs 133.75 crore. The film is far from the Rs 200 crore mark. Even Prabhas’ flops, like Adipurush and Saaho, did good business, making the current performance of The Raja Saab look even more disappointing.

Theatre occupancy reflects audience disinterest

Speaking of the theatre occupancy, in Telugu, the overall occupancy on Friday was 34.88%. Morning shows were just 21.57%. Afternoon shows saw 37.57%. Evening shows were better at 43.54%, and night shows dipped again to 36.85%.

In Hindi, it was even worse. Overall occupancy was only 7.45%. Morning shows were 4.56%. Afternoon shows were 8.16%. Evening shows stayed at 7.96%. Night shows touched 9.10%.

About the film and expectations

Directed by Maruthi, this horror-comedy is headlined by Prabhas, who comes from a royal heritage in the story. He makes up his mind to sell his grandfather’s ancestral property, but later discovers that it is a haunted place. The film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

