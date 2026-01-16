Home

Entertainment

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 7: Prabhas film shows marginal growth, crosses Rs 130 crore mark, earns Rs…

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 7: Prabhas film shows marginal growth, crosses Rs 130 crore mark, earns Rs…

Prabhas's film The Raja Saab shows marginal growth on day 7. Read how much it earned.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 7: Prabhas film shows marginal growth, crosses Rs 130 crore mark, earns Rs…

In the world of box office battles, big banner production and an ensemble star cast usually promise explosiv opening and huge collection. However, that’s not always the case. Some films grow gradually, relying on steady word of mouth and audience interest rather than record-breaking openings. One such similar case is with Prabhas’ starrer The Raja Saab. While people had high anticipation from the film even before its release, the film has shown a mixed performance so far, managing to survive with slow but stable growth.

Slow growth over 6 days

As per reports, the Raja Saab struggled to make an explosive start; however, it still crawled to marginal growth day by day, instead of coming on standstill.”

Day 6 collections push the total forward

By the end of its sixth day, the Prabhas starrer had shown some stability. It has earned around Rs 124.75 crore in India net. The total collection now stands at Rs 130.40 crore India net as reported by the Sacnilk website. Despite the slow growth, the film has managed to hold its ground.

Day 7 shows a steady trend

On day 7, the Raja Saab earned around Rs 5.65 crore India net across all languages. Day 5 saw a dip while Day 6 picked up again. Day 7 continued that steady trend. The film has managed to stay stable. Neither has it declined sharply, nor has it shown a massive surge.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Weak response in Hindi belts

While the film has received strong support from Telugu market, the Hindi belt’s response was much lower. The overall Hindi occupancy stood at 9.21 percent. Morning shows were just 5.21 percent. Afternoon shows reached 10.16 percent. Evening shows were 9.76 percent. Night shows improved slightly to 11.71 percent.

Strong support from Telugu states

The film’s strength lies in its Telugu market. On the last day, the film had a better response in Telugu states in terms of occupancy rates. The overall occupancy rate in Telugu was 36.80 per cent. Morning shows were low at 15.07 percent. Afternoon shows jumped to 42.41 percent. Evening shows did the best at 47.34 percent. Night shows stayed strong at 42.39 percent.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, the film is headlined by Prabhas and is backed by a strong supporting cast including Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar. Released in multiple languages, the film aims to cater to a wide pan-India audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.