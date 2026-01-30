The Raja Saab OTT Release: Prabhas’ horror-comedy gets an early digital premiere; Here’s when and where to watch

Less than a month after hitting the big screen, The Raja Saab is gearing up for its digital release. Fans who missed Prabhas’ latest horror-comedy in theatres will soon be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes, as JioHotstar Telugu has officially announced the film’s OTT premiere.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab released in cinemas on January 9 and is now all set to arrive on streaming platforms from February 6.

When and where to watch The Raja Saab

Confirming the update, JioHotstar Telugu shared a poster from the film on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The post read, “Mana time start ayyindhi (Our time has started) (black heart and fire emojis). This Feb 6th, step into the trance of the India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar (dinosaur emoji) #TheRajaSaabOnJioHotstar #TheRajaSaab #JioHotstar.”

With this announcement, viewers who skipped the theatrical run now have the option to catch the film on OTT within weeks of its release.

Fans react to early OTT release

The quick shift from theatres to streaming has sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans welcomed the decision, others were surprised by how early the digital release was announced. One user commented, “Why so early?” Another wrote, “Less than a month, my dude.”

A few users linked the decision to the film’s box office performance. “The film didn’t do well, so they are allowing it to stream on OTT. Sad,” one comment read. Others remained hopeful, with one fan saying, “Maybe people will like it on OTT, who knows.”

The Raja Saab box office numbers

Despite the chatter, The Raja Saab posted solid figures at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 144.93 crore nett in India, with a gross collection of Rs 172.90 crore domestically. Its overseas earnings stood at Rs 34.25 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 207.15 crore.

Cast and crew

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead role. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

What Prabhas said about the film

Earlier, speaking about the project, Prabhas told ANI, “When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu’s script and supported it throughout.”

He added, “When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu’s writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn’t come in a horror-comedy film.”

With its OTT release just days away, it remains to be seen whether The Raja Saab finds a stronger response from digital audiences.