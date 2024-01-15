Home

Entertainment

The Raja Saab: Prabhas Dons a Vintage Look in Maruthi Dasari’s Ambitious Horror Drama – Check Poster

The Raja Saab: Prabhas Dons a Vintage Look in Maruthi Dasari’s Ambitious Horror Drama – Check Poster

The Raja Saab movie poster: Prabhas Surprises by Unveiling First Look of Horror Drama on Pongal. Check Here!

The Raja Saab Prabhas Dons a Vintage Look in Maruthi Dasari's Ambitious Horror Drama - Check Poster

Actor Prabhas took to Instagram on Monday to announce his latest venture, a romantic-horror film titled “The Raja Saab,” marking a thrilling addition to his diverse filmography. Timed perfectly with the festivities of Pongal and Sankranti, the announcement generated immense excitement among fans eager to witness Prabhas in a genre he has not explored extensively before. The first look poster of The Raja Saab shared by Prabhas on social media showcased the actor donning a black shirt paired with a vibrant dhoti, radiating an aura of mystery and charm. Against the backdrop of an empty street, firecrackers illuminated the sky, setting the tone for what promises to be an intriguing cinematic experience. In The Raja Saab, Prabhas will assume the titular role, adding another layer of anticipation to the project.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)



Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a collaboration between Prabhas and People Media Factory, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad with Vivek Kuchibotla serving as co-producer. Renowned composer Thaman S is set to score the film, which is poised to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, highlighting Prabhas’s pan-Indian appeal.

You may like to read

Speaking about the project, Maruthi expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honor and exciting for me as a filmmaker.” He went on to tease audiences with the promise of a grand horror experience, emphasizing Prabhas’s electrifying screen presence in this unexplored territory.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared his excitement about having Prabhas on board for this romantic horror venture. He praised Prabhas as a pan-India star with a brilliant range as an actor, assuring fans that they can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that has been long-awaited.

As fans eagerly anticipate The Raja Saab, Prabhas continues to make headlines with his other projects.

His upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, is already generating buzz. Initially set for release on January 12, the film has been rescheduled to hit the big screens on May 9, promising a cinematic extravaganza that spans genres and captivates audiences across the nation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.