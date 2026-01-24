Home

Entertainment

The Raja Saab producer files police complaint over derogatory remarks against film and actors, says Such malicious acts…

The Raja Saab producer files police complaint over ‘derogatory remarks’ against film and actors, says ‘Such malicious acts…’

The Raja Saab producer lodges a complaint against mysterious social media handle targetting film and actor with detrogary remarks. Read inside.

The Raja Saab producer files police complaint over ‘derogatory remarks’ against film and actors, says ‘Such malicious acts…’

In the digital era of social media, celebrities and public figures are always under intense scrutiny and more often than not, they face opinions from all sorts of places; their work is judged even before its release. One such similar case happened with Maruthi’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Recently, their film became the centre of controversy after it received a wave of backlash targeting the film and its makers. Now, addressing this negativity head-on, the producers have reacted strongly to this.

The film, which was released in theatres on January 9 ahead of Sankranthi, received mixed reviews but still managed to collect Rs 200 crore worldwide. However, despite its box office numbers, the movie continued to face trolling, prompting producer SKN to approach legal authorities.

Producer SKN Files Complaint Against Trolls

Recently, in a statement to the press, producer SKN revealed that he had complained to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad. As per the press note, the complaint had been filed against social media handles that were “impersonating him and posting derogatory and misleading remarks targeting the film and its actors.”

The statement further added, “Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion and spread negativity. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, and the matter is currently under investigation.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per the statement, the makers have taken strong action against online harassment disguised as criticism.

SKN’s Earlier Statement on Negative Campaigns

Before the film’s release, SKN had already hinted at attempts to sabotage the project. Speaking at the film’s teaser launch, he had said, “I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting. Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow. This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns.”

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, the film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film centres around the story of a man who searches for his missing grandfather and finds himself trapped inside a mansion haunted by a sinister presence. SKN worked as the creative producer on the project and has been closely involved with its development and promotion.

After the film’s release, SKN became one of the team members targeted by trolls who mocked the film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.