The Raja Saab X review: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt shine in this horror-comedy film, netizens hail it as ‘comeback of Rebel Star’

The Raja Saab has hit the theaters, and as per Twitter reviews, the film has gotten a mixed reaction. While Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt are praised for their strong screen presence, people are criticising the weak storyline. Read inside.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where films come and go every day, some films that are backed by superstars and legacy arrive with enormous expectations and box office anticipation. One such film is Prabhas’ latest release The Raja Saab. Released on January 9, as soon as it hit the theatres, social media was flooded with

reactions and reviews. While many praised Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt’s strong screen presence, others criticised its weak storyline and VFX,

As per the early reactions, netizens were divided with Praise, criticism and everything in between

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) reveal a split verdict. One user wrote “Overall it’s cult for rebel fans and decent for normal audiences.” Another review highlighted the film’s structure, noting, “Climax peaks. First half normal ga pothundi second half asalu bomma.” The comment suggests that while the first half is fairly average, the latter portion and climax elevate the experience significantly.

A viewer focusing on individual elements wrote, “Good 1st half. Grand Mother scenes baaga vachayi. Prabhas anna sentiment scene baaga vachayi. Fights, songs Fans ki feast.”

X Reviews

Good 1st half Grand Mother scenes baaga vachhayi Prabhas anna sentiment scene baaga vachhayi Fights ,songs Fans ki feast #TheRajaSaab — S (@UrsShareef) January 8, 2026

Rajaa Saab is a good watch .. the set up is different to regular films .. except lags in few places , I liked the movie thoroughly .. Energetic #Prabhas is all you need on the screen. Go watch it. Also people do complaint that we need new genres and when a star hero does ,… pic.twitter.com/0WcluszVHc — Shiva Kumar Grandhi (@sivakumargrandh) January 8, 2026

#TheRajaSaab hits theaters Jan 9 with U/A 16+ rating after tweaks. Prabhas nails the role in this horror-comedy gem! Real-time buzz: Nizam bookings open with a twist, and first review praises Sanjay Dutt’s face-off. Raja Saab movie rating looking promising at 3.5/5. #Prabhas… — gojo@67 (@Endpoint3800) January 9, 2026

Second half and performances stand out

The overall review highlights that the majority found The Raja Saab finding its rhythm as it progresses. One detailed review read, “The Raja Saab progresses well in the first half until the interval. However, the film drags a little before the interval. Sanjay Dutt’s backstory shines. The film’s VFX is effective. Jabku is crucial to the film in the second half.”

Another viewer called the first half intense, stating, “Madness before the interval. It’s spine-chilling.” A third user criticised calling the first half weak, but added that the second half gets interesting and better.



About the film

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy that revolves around a greedy man who plans to sell his grandfather’s ancestral house, only to discover that it hides dark supernatural secrets. Along with Prabhas, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Boman Irani in key roles.

