TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been winning millions of hearts as she is back with a bang on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had quit the show in January 2020 and then appeared in Bigg Boss 14 in October, turning out to be the winner of the reality show. A promo video was shared by the channel where Rubina Dilaik’s entry was shown in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The clip gave a glimpse of Rubina’s dance with fellow dancers on the occasion of Holi. In a peach-printed saree, Rubina dances as Saumya and confirms her return as she can be heard saying ‘Mein, Aa Rahi Hu, Milenge Na Mujhse’. After seeing the dance video, fans got excited and praised Rubina Dilaik. One of the users called the actor: “The real Shakti is here🔥❤️❤️❤️”. Another one wrote: “Super excited❤️”, “Rubina the boss lady”, wrote the third one. Also Read - This is Why Rubina Dilaik Refused to Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Watch Rubina Dilaik’s dance video here:

The telly viewers know Rubina as Saumya who played the role of a transgender in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. Rubina is now back in the show donning a more powerful avatar of Saumya. She will be starting a new journey by being more confident in her identity. Dilaik earlier confirmed the news to Spotboye and said, “Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show.”