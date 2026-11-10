The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 release date: Where to watch Shin Min-a’s romantic fantasy K-drama on OTT

After an exciting four-episode premiere, The Remarried Empress is set to return with two new episodes. Navier, Sovieshu, Rashta, and Heinrey's complicated relationships are expected to bring more palace drama and romance.

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The Remarried Empress (PC: IMDb)

A royal marriage falling apart, an emperor caught between his wife and his mistress, and an empress who refuses to let heartbreak decide her future – The Remarried Empress has plenty of drama to keep K-drama fans hooked this month. Starring Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young, the Korean fantasy romance made an good impression on auidence with its first four episodes. Now, viewers are waiting to find out what happens next as Navier’s relationship with Sovieshu becomes increasingly complicated and Prince Heinrey enters the picture. Here is everything to know about The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 release date and what to expect next in this latest K-drama.

Remarried Empress episodes 5 and 6 release date

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 will premiere on November 11, 2026 (Wednesday). The makers initially released the first four episodes together on November 3, a day earlier than the originally announced date of November 4.

The series will follow a weekly release pattern, with two new episodes arriving every Wednesday. The Remarried Empress is set to have 10 episodes in total.

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Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 release time

The upcoming episodes of Remarried Empress are expected to release on November 11, 2026 (Wednesday). It is expected to release at Los Angeles (PT): 12:00 am (Midnight), New York (ET): 3:00 am, and London (GMT): 8:00 am, although the exact release time can differ depending of region.

Where to watch Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 on OTT?

The Korean fantasy romance Remarried Empress is streaming on Disney+ internationally, with Hulu also carrying the series in the United States.

Fans in India will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the streaming release of The Remarried Empress. While Disney+ titles in India are available on JioHotstar, no official confirmation has been made about the K-drama’s streaming platform in India so far.

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Remarried Empress stars Shin Min-a as Empress Navier, Ju Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu, Lee Jong-suk as Prince Heinrey and Lee Se-young as Rashta. Directed by Cho Su-won, the drama is based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name.

Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6: What to expect?

The upcoming episodes of The Remarried Empress are expected to explore the growing tension between Navier, Sovieshu, Rashta, and Heinrey. The fourth episode ends on an interesting note, with Rashta claiming to be the mysterious woman who has been exchanging letters with Prince Heinrey.

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This development could create further complications for Navier, who has slowly started developing a connection with the Western Kingdom’s prince. Rashta’s growing confidence inside the palace may also create more problems for the empress.

Viewers can also look forward to more royal politics, emotional confrontations, and twists in the upcoming episodes of The Remarried Empress.