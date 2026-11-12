The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 review: Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk’s chemistry wins hearts, Lee Se-young brings shocking twist

Navier and Heinrey's growing romance takes centre stage in The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6. However, Sovieshu's confusing behaviour, Rashta's lies, and a shocking pregnancy revelation make the latest episodes even more dramatic.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/the-remarried-empress-episodes-5-and-6-review-shin-min-a-and-lee-jong-suk-chemistry-wins-hearts-lee-se-young-brings-shocking-twist-8544077/ Copy

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 review (PC: IMDb)

The latest episodes of The Remarried Empress have certainly raised the stakes in the royal palace. While Navier continues to navigate the complicated situation surrounding her marriage to Sovieshu, Heinrey is making his intentions increasingly clear. The growing tension between the two men, Rashta’s constant attempts to secure her position and the secrets surrounding her past make The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 an engaging watch. There are moments that will leave viewers frustrated, particularly when it comes to Sovieshu’s behaviour, but the episodes also offer some cute and funny that make the wait for the next episode worthwhile.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 review: Heinrey’s growing feelings with Navier makes Episodes entertaining

One of the biggest highlights of The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 is prince of the Western Kingdom Heinrey’s (payed by Lee Jong-suk) increasingly direct approach towards Empress of the Eastern Empire Navier (payed by Shin Min-a). Unlike Shin Min-a’s husband Sovieshu (played by Ju Ji-hoon), who seems unable to understand what he actually wants, Heinrey makes an effort to show Navier that she deserves affection and respect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kdrama Fanatic (@kdrama__fanaticc)

His clever response to Rashta’s (played by Lee Se-young) attempt to impersonate Navier and claim that she was his secret pen pal was also one of the episode highlights. Heinrey sees through her lies and makes it clear that he is not someone who can be easily manipulated.

The cute moments between Heinrey and Navier also bring some much-needed warmth to the otherwise tense palace atmosphere. The hot-air balloon surprise is among the sweetest moments in these episodes, showing a different side of their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vizzly☆･ﾟ (@be_luvizz)

Meanwhile, the confrontation between Sovieshu and Heinrey adds another layer of drama. Their growing rivalry is no longer limited to subtle exchanges, as their disagreement eventually reaches a point where they face each other with swords.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 review: Navier’s birthday celebration and Rashta’s pregnancy revelation

If there is one character who continues to test viewers’ patience in The Remarried Empress, it is Rashta and Sovieshu. During Navier’s birthday celebrations, Sovieshu attempts to reconcile with her and takes her to a secondary palace. For that, moment, it feels that the emperor might finally be willing to repair their relationship.

However, things take an uncomfortable turn when he mistakenly tells Navier, “I missed you, Rashta.” He eventually leaves Navier alone after learning that Rashta is unwell. This moment highlights how complicated Sovieshu’s feelings have become. He wants to keep Navier close while continuing to prioritise Rashta, without fully understanding the consequences of his actions.

Rashta, meanwhile, finds herself dealing with the possibility that her carefully constructed image could fall apart. Her hidden past begins to surface when Baron Lotes (secretary of Emperor Sovieshu) visits her and hints at a secret she has desperately tried to keep buried.

The biggest shock comes towards the end of The Remarried Empress Episode 6, when news of Rashta’s pregnancy creates drama in the royal household. This is now likely to have serious consequences for Navier, Sovieshu, and the future of the empire.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 review: Verdict

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 deliver a decent combination of romance, betrayal, and palace politics. Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk’s chemistry is easily the biggest highlight, while Lee Se-young’s pregnancy adds an interesting twist. Ju Ji-hoon’s character continues to be frustrating, but his actions make the story even more compelling. The latest episodes of The Remarried Empress maintain a good pace and leave enough drama to keep viewers invested and hooked for the upcoming episodes.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 5 and 6 rating: 4/5