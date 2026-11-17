The Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 release date: Where to watch Lee Jong-suk’s romantic fantasy K-drama on online

The Remarried Empress is set to return with two new episodes this week. Here is everything to know about The Remarried Empress upcoming episode release schedule and what could unfold next in the Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk starrer.

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The Remarried Empress (PC: IMDb)

The wait for the next chapter of The Remarried Empress is almost over. The Korean romantic fantasy drama, starring Lee Jong-suk, Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, and Lee Se-young, has brought together royal drama, complicated relationships and a story of a woman determined to take control of her own future. After the events of the first six episodes, viewers are now looking forward to seeing how Navier’s life changes as her marriage to Emperor Sovieshu continues to fall apart. The series has also attracted attention for its grand luxury setting and the much-awaited on-screen pairing of Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk. With two more episodes releasing this week, here is the release schedule and what viewers can expect from Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8.

Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 release date

The latest Korean romantic fantasy The Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 will premiere on November 18, 2026 (Wednesday). The series follows a weekly release schedule, with two episodes arriving together every Wednesday.

The drama has 10 episodes in total and finale episode is schedule to release on November 25, 2026.

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Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 release time

Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 are expected to release at around 8:00 am (GMT) / 3:00 am (ET), though exact rollout times can vary slightly depending on your region and platform. The upcoming episodes of Remarried Empress are schedule to release on November 18, 2026 (Wednesday).

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Where to watch Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8 on OTT?

The Remarried Empress is a Disney+ Original K-drama and is available on Disney+ globally. Viewers in the United States can stream it on Hulu. For viewers in India, however, there is an important update. A separate India release on JioHotstar has not been officially confirmed. Although Disney+ titles have been available through JioHotstar in the country, so fans need to wait for official announcement.

Remarried Empress Episodes 7 and 8: What to expect

The upcoming episodes of The Remarried Empress are expected to explore Navier’s (played Shin Min-a) changing relationship with Crown Prince Heinrey (played by Lee Jong-suk), while the tension surrounding her marriage to Emperor Sovieshu (played by Ju Ji-hoon) continues to grow after Rashta (played by Lee Se-young) becomes pregnant.

The preview of Remarried Empress Episode 7 and 8 shows that Navier’s older brother, Koshar, returns to the capital and is furious upon seeing how Sovieshu has mistreated and betrayed Navier.

Rashta faces blackmail from someone regarding her past and hidden child. When Koshar confronts her, Rashta manipulates the situation by faking an attack or injury, claiming Koshar pushed her and caused a health scare with her pregnancy.

Fans are excited to see how Navier will take revenge from her husband Sovieshu after his betrayal in the coming episodes.