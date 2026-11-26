The Remarried Empress Episodes 9-10 finale review: Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-suk’s royal romance wins hearts, but ending disappoints

The Remarried Empress concludes its first season with Navier choosing her own happiness, Sovieshu facing the consequences of his actions and Heinrey giving her a new beginning.

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The Remarried Empress (PC: Instagram)

Some stories become satisfying not because the characters get everything they want, but because they finally learn to stop settling for less. Romantic fantasy K-drama The Remarried Empress reaches that point in its final two episodes, bringing Navier’s complicated relationship with Sovieshu to a turning point. After watching her marriage fall apart and her husband make decisions that leave her with little room to defend herself, Navier finally gets the chance to take control of her future. The finale delivers romance, palace drama, emotional confrontations and a much-awaited moment between Navier and Heinrey. However, does the Disney+ Korean drama manage to give its viewers the closure they have been waiting for, or does it leave too much unfinished?

The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 review: Navier finally takes control of her life

The biggest highlight of The Remarried Empress finale episodes was Navier’s (played by Shin Min-a) response to Sovieshu’s (played by Ju Ji-hoon) decision to divorce her. Instead of fighting to save a marriage that has already lost its meaning, she accepts the divorce and asks the court for permission to remarry Heinrey (played by Lee Jong-suk). This becomes one of the most satisfying moments of the entire series.

Sovieshu expects Navier to be devastated by his decision, but her calm response leaves him completely shaken. He cannot accept that she is ready to move on, especially when Heinrey appears and openly expresses his desire to marry her. The courtroom sequence delivers the emotional payoff that viewers have been waiting for, with Navier finally refusing to let her former husband dictate what happens next.

The scene also highlights Navier’s growth. She has spent much of the drama maintaining her dignity despite being hurt, humiliated, and pushed aside. This time, however, she is not simply protecting her position as empress. She is choosing happiness on her own terms.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 review: Heinrey and Navier’s romance gets its much-awaited moment

Heinrey remains one of the strongest reasons to watch the drama. His affection for Navier feels different from Sovieshu’s relationship with her, as he respects her decisions instead of treating her as someone whose life he can control.

His proposal and willingness to stand beside Navier during the divorce proceedings make their relationship strong in The Remarried Empress finale episode. Lee Jong-suk brings warmth and charm to Heinrey, while Shin Min-a perfectly captures Navier’s restrained emotions. Their chemistry is particularly effective in the final episodes, where their relationship moves beyond secret letters and unspoken feelings.

However, the finale could have spent more time developing their relationship after Navier accepts his proposal. Their escape from the Eastern Empire and arrival in the Western Kingdom are important moments, but viewers are left wanting more of their romantic journey.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 review: Sovieshu’s regret and Rashta’s ambitions keep the drama alive

Sovieshu’s character takes an interesting turn in the finale of The Remarried Empress. The emperor who once believed he could divorce Navier and eventually bring her back into his life suddenly realises that she is no longer interested in returning to him. His regret, anger,and desperation become increasingly visible, particularly when he attempts to stop her from leaving.

Ju Ji-hoon deserves big credit for making Sovieshu’s emotional breakdown believable. His character is frustrating to see, but his performance captures the consequences of his own choices. He wants Navier back only after realising that he may genuinely lose her.

Meanwhile, Rashta’s (played by Lee Se-young) ambitions continue to create tension. Her desire to secure her position as empress leaves several complications unresolved, particularly concerning her past and the people who know her secrets. The finale makes it clear that her story is far from over.

The Remarried Empress finale review: Is the ending satisfying?

The final episode of The Remarried Empress gives Navier a fresh start, but the journey towards it feels rushed in places. The escape sequence takes up decent screen time, while the actual remarriage that viewers have been anticipating remains unseen. The drama ends with Navier welcomed into the Western Kingdom, setting up a promising future with Heinrey, but several major storylines remain open.

The performances, palace drama, and emotional payoff make the finale enjoyable. Shin Min-a’s portrayal of Navier is very impressive, as she carries the character’s strength without making her emotions feel exaggerated. Lee Jong-suk also adds enough warmth and charm to make Heinrey a strong romantic lead.

While the ending offers emotional closure to Navier’s marriage with Sovieshu, it does not completely wrap up the larger story. A continuation would certainly be welcome, especially with Rashta’s ambitions, her secret baby, Sovieshu’s revenge and Navier-Heinrey’s married life still waiting to be explored.

The Remarried Empress ends on a satisfying and emotional note, but the rushed pacing and unfinished story stopped it from being a perfect finale.

Rating: 3.5/5