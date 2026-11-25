The Remarried Empress Episodes 9-10 release date: When and where to watch Shin Min-a and Lee Jong-Suk’s K-drama finale

The Remarried Empress is reaching its final chapter. With the story reaching a crucial point, here's everything you need to know about The Remarried Empress finale episodes release date and streaming details.

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The Remarried Empress (PC: Instagram)

The wait is almost over for fans of The Remarried Empress. The Korean romantic fantasy drama The Remarried Empress starring Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk, Ju Ji-hoon, and Lee Se-young is preparing to wrap up its first season with two final episodes. The story has seen several changes in Navier’s life, from dealing with her husband’s relationship with Rashta to finding unexpected support and affection in Heinrey. Now, viewers are waiting to see how Navier’s journey unfolds and whether she finally gets the future she deserves. With The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 release just around the corner, here are all the important details about the release schedule and what to expect in The Remarried Empress finale episodes.

Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 release date

The final two episodes of The Remarried Empress will be released on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). Episodes 9 and 10 will release together, bringing the 10-episode first season to an end.

The Remarried Empress drama premiered on November 3, 2026, with four episodes released together, earlier than its originally announced schedule. The makers followed a two-episode-per-week release pattern.

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Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 release time

The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 are expected to be released on November 25, 2026 (Wednesday). It is expected to release at South Korea: 5:00 pm (KST), Los Angeles: 12:00 am (Midnight), and London (GMT): 8:00 am, although the exact release time can differ depending on the region.

Where to watch Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 on OTT?

Viewers can watch The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 exclusively on Disney+. The streaming platform is a Korean romantic fantasy series, which has been released as a Disney+ original. In United States, Remarried Empress is available on Hulu.

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The series features Shin Min-a as Navier – Empress of the Eastern Empire, Ju Ji-hoon as Emperor Sovieshu – Empress Navier’s husband, Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey – prince of the Western Kingdom, and Lee Se-young as Rashta – runaway slave.

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, the drama follows the story Navier as she faces betrayal in her marriage and decides to take control of her own future.

Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10: What to expect?

The final two episodes of The Remarried Empress are expected to bring major twists, emotional confrontations, and life-changing decisions for the royal characters. With Navier preparing to move on from her marriage to Emperor Sovieshu, the finale will focus on her divorce, her growing relationship with Heinrey and the future of the Eastern Empire.

The Remarried Empress Episodes 9 and 10 will explore Rashta’s plans and the secrets threatening her position in the palace. With Heinrey standing by Navier’s side, their relationship could take an important step forward. Meanwhile, Sovieshu may have to face the consequences of his decisions. The finale is expected to focus on Navier’s journey towards independence, love, and a new beginning.

With romance, betrayal, regret, and questions surrounding the future of both kingdoms, the final two episodes of The Remarried Empress are expected to bring the central relationships to an important conclusion.