The Revolutionaries trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada bring a young freedom struggle to life

The trailer of The Revolutionaries offers a glimpse into a group of young Indians who choose rebellion over silence. Set during British rule, the series combines friendship, courage and sacrifice with a story of resistance.

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Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada wage war against the British Raj (PC: Twitter)

The trailer of The Revolutionaries takes viewers into a tense chapter of India’s freedom movement through the eyes of four young rebels. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada headline the period series which mixes action with friendship and sacrifice. Set during British rule, the story follows their decision to fight back against an empire that is determined to crush their resistance. The trailer promises chases, confrontations and large-scale sequences while also focusing on the personal side of the revolution.

The Revolutionaries trailer introduces four young rebels

The trailer brings together Rash Behari Bose played by Bhuvan Bam, Sachindra Nath Sanyal played by Rohit Saraf, Bagha Jatin played by Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Lahiri played by Pratibha Ranta. Their paths come together as they prepare to challenge British authority.

Rather than presenting the freedom movement only through political events, the series appears to explore the relationships between its central characters. Their friendship and shared purpose sit alongside moments of fear, conflict and sacrifice.

Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose

Bhuvan Bam takes on the role of Rash Behari Bose who was known for working secretly against British rule. The trailer presents his character as someone who operates through planning and disguise while staying ahead of the authorities. His character is shown as an important part of the group’s resistance as the revolutionaries attempt to organise their movement without getting caught.

Rohit Saraf steps into the role of Sachindra Nath Sanyal

Rohit Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal who was one of the important figures associated with India’s revolutionary movement. The character brings a different energy to the group with his youthful appearance and strong determination. The series uses his journey to show how young Indians became involved in a dangerous fight against colonial rule and were forced to make difficult choices along the way.

Pratibha Ranta brings Pratibha Lahiri to the story

Pratibha Ranta plays Pratibha Lahiri a young woman trying to find her place in a movement largely dominated by men. Her character adds another perspective to the story and highlights the role of women in the revolutionary struggle. The trailer shows her standing alongside the other revolutionaries while dealing with the risks attached to their mission.

Gurfateh Pirzada plays Bagha Jatin

Gurfateh Pirzada appears as Bagha Jatin who is shown as a powerful and determined revolutionary. His character adds to the action-driven side of the series with moments involving physical confrontations and resistance. The makers have presented Bagha Jatin as a man whose calm presence hides considerable strength and resolve.

See official trailer of The Revolutionaries here

A story inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book

The Revolutionaries is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. The series focuses on lesser-known stories from India’s independence movement and adapts them for a dramatic screen narrative. Nikkhil Advani has created and directed the series while the writing team includes Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta.

British rule forms the backdrop

The story is set during the colonial period when the British government was actively trying to suppress revolutionary activities. Jason Shah plays General Dyer who is seen pursuing the young rebels in the trailer. The visuals move between secret meetings and action sequences as the characters attempt to stay one step ahead of the British forces.

When and where to watch The Revolutionaries

The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on September 11, 2026. The series will be available in Hindi along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. With its young cast, historical setting and action-heavy treatment, the series aims to present the freedom struggle through a more youthful and cinematic lens.