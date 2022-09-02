The Rings of Power Twitter Review: The Rings of Power started streaming today on OTT and got a humungous response from netizens. Fans of The Lord of the Rings saga have called The Rings of Power a ‘visual spectacle’. Twitterati have reviewed the LOTR prequel and have mostly nice things to say about the fantasy-drama adapted from JRR Tolkien’s novel. A fan tweeted, “Tears of joy… Maybe it’s nostalgia, but #LOTROnPrime started extremely strong to me, making a statement with an absolutely breathtaking visual feast, characters I cared about and a grandiose score by Bear McCreary. This is meant for the big screen, I am on board! #RingsOfPower.”Also Read - Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Introduces New Storyline - The Isle of Númenor
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on The Lord of the Rings and its appendices by JRR Tolkien. The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime from September 2, 2022 onwards.
