The Rings of Power Twitter Review: The Rings of Power started streaming today on OTT and got a humungous response from netizens. Fans of The Lord of the Rings saga have called The Rings of Power a ‘visual spectacle’. Twitterati have reviewed the LOTR prequel and have mostly nice things to say about the fantasy-drama adapted from JRR Tolkien’s novel. A fan tweeted, “Tears of joy… Maybe it’s nostalgia, but #LOTROnPrime started extremely strong to me, making a statement with an absolutely breathtaking visual feast, characters I cared about and a grandiose score by Bear McCreary. This is meant for the big screen, I am on board! #RingsOfPower.”Also Read - Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Introduces New Storyline - The Isle of Númenor

CHECK OUT THE RINGS OF POWER TWITTER REVIEW:

Tears of joy… Maybe it’s nostalgia, but #LOTROnPrime started extremely strong to me, making a statement with an absolutely breathtaking visual feast, characters I cared about and a grandiose score by Bear McCreary. This is meant for the big screen, I am on board! #RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/V7BRjJfqnE — matte (Matt Cote) 🎬 (@m77oz) September 2, 2022

Also Read - Sneak Peek Of The Rings Of Power: Breathtaking Visuals And Grand VFX Tease The Beginning of Journey

I really can’t overstate how powerful Morfydd’s performance is in these two episodes of #TheRingsOfPower You see Galadriel go through the full range of emotions and Morfydd hits every beat with precision. pic.twitter.com/PNeR0OZ3v3 — Daily Rings Of Power (@DailyRoP) September 1, 2022

Also Read - Half of Hollywood is gay, yet gay men don't exist in movies: Ian McKellen

As a black nerd who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s with stories like Game of Thrones, a Wheel of time and Lord the rings, it’s just a blessing to see Black people in high fantasy that I enjoy, My heart smiles every time. #RingsOfPower #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/n6CqGPhPPn — 👑 (@Animesempai0) September 2, 2022



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based on The Lord of the Rings and its appendices by JRR Tolkien. The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime from September 2, 2022 onwards.

For more updates on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review, check out this space at India.com.