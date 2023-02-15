The Romantics: Aditya Chopra Pours His Heart Out on Nepotism And Uday Chopra’s Bollywood Career

Home

Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is known to be a very private person and seldom comes out in the media, has shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star.

The Romantics: Director-producer Aditya Chopra, who is known to be a very private person and seldom comes out in the media, has shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star. He said that privilege can only open first doors for actors in the film industry. After that, the audience decides whom they want to watch, admire and appreciate. Aditya gave his unfiltered views on ‘nepotism’ and ‘privilege’. In the recently released Netflix docu-series The Romantics, the YRF honcho, said: “One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family.”

He further mentioned: “My brother is an actor, and he’s not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He’s the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF who has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star.” In conclusion, he said that only the audience has the power in showbiz to make someone a star.

“Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else.”

The Romantics is streaming on Netflix.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

