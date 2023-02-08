Home

The Romantics: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Pour Their Heart’s Out For Legendary Yash Chopra in Netflix’s Docu-Series

The documentary-series will see the Hindi film industry come together to celebrate Yash Chopra.

Iconic director Yash Chopra’s impact on Hindi cinema is an everlasting one and Netflix pays tribute to the legend and Yash Raj Films’ cultural impact on India for the past 50 years in a new docu-series The Romantics which is releasing globally on Feb 14th!

The docu-series will see the Hindi film industry come together to celebrate Yash Chopra. The mega-stars of Indian entertainment industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, etc will pour their hearts out to speak about how the legend’s work shaped their cinematic vision!

Yash Chopra is celebrated widely for his envelope-pushing romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. SRK, who has been directed by Yash Chopra four times,talks about how mesmerized he was watching those films. He says, “As a professional, if I would have to spend 100 days on a set, I would rather do it on a Yash Chopra set than anybody else’s.”

Karan Johar, who knew Yash Chopra closely and is also widely known for his cult romantic films, says, “I just became obsessed by watching his films and I felt that who is this man, who is constantly responsible for mesmerizing me as a child.”

Meanwhile, superstar Katrina Kaif loved how Yash Chopra portrayed his heroines, who were all independent-minded, forward-thinking, self-reliant, and strong. Yash Chopra’s heroines contributed to how women were projected on screen by the Indian film industry. She says, “The way that Yashji portrayed his heroines was so dignified, graceful, and layered.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who has collaborated with the icon for landmark films like Deewar, Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and Veer Zaara, calls Yash Chopra a true master of cinema in The Romantics, given how brilliant he was with diverse genres!

Amitabh says, “We shot for Deewar for several months within ten or fifteen days we started Kabhi Kabhie suddenly to shift to an environment which is full of flowers and mountains and snow but the ease with which he just adapted to that was just quite remarkable!”

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence.

Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’! Hearing him share insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series would be a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & Hindi cinema audience at large.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema.

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baaraat, etc.

