‘The Sabarmati Report’ Promo: Vikrant Massey As News Anchor Set To Unveil Truth About 2002 Godhra Incident, Watch

After 12th Fail, Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is asll set to feature in his upcoming film based on the events of 2002 Godhara attack. Watch teaser.

Mumbai: Vikrant Massey, an actor who recently achieved success with his film ‘12 th Fail’, has revealed details about his upcoming project. The new film, titled ‘The Sabarmati Report’, will focus on the tragic incident of the Sabarmati Express train burning in Godhra, Gujarat. This incident took place exactly 22 years ago on February 22, 2002. Read along.

Vikrant Massey Drops Teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’- Watch

Vikrant Massey made the announcement of the film through a short video in which he portrays the character of a journalist named Shraban Kumar. In the video, he is seen reporting the news of the Godhra incident. Initially, as he reads from the teleprompter that it was an accident, he hesitates and then firmly asserts that it was not an accident. This suggests that the film may delve into the controversial aspects surrounding the incident.

The film seems to hold promise for offering a deeper exploration of the events surrounding the tragic incident and may provide insights into the various perspectives and narratives related to the Sabarmati Express burning.

Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Post:

About ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film

Dropping the teaser on his Instagram handle Vikrant wrote, “Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting ‘The Sabarmati Report’, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024. (sic)” ‘The Sabarmati Report’ will also include Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, in addition to Massey. Ranjan Chandel is directing the film, which is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

