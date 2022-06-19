Cartoons for kids and grown-ups alike: Who said cartoons are for kids only? Gone are the times when parents used cartoons as a distraction for running their own errands. Today’s millennial moms love watching content with their kids, making co-viewing content in demand!Also Read - Baby Shark to Cocomelon, 5 Educational Content Shows for Kids

However, with so much content available on different platforms, it becomes difficult to find the best shows that are age-agnostic. Worry no more, as we have compiled a list of 7 cartoons to help you get familiar or reacquainted with cartoons and have a fun time with your kids!

The Smurfs

The Belgian-comic franchise centred on a fictional colony of small, blue, humanoid creatures have a massive following across the globe, catering to different age groups. You can catch their adventures now on Sonic Nickelodeon Monday to Friday at 11:30 am!

Dora the Explorer

Swiper, don’t swipe! Have we also not said this with Dora to prevent Swiper from taking away things? Dora The Explorer is yet again an amazing show taking its viewers on an adventurous journey of fun and discovery. The show has amazing rhymes, classic obstacles, and everything! We are sure, that the more you watch the episodes, the more you’ll enjoy watching the show.

SpongeBob SquarePants

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! We have all grown up watching this cheerful yellow sea sponge that lives in a submerged pineapple and his childish passion for life! SpongeBob SquarePants has a global fandom and is loved by kids and adults alike!

The Powerpuff Girls

If we talk about cartoons, how can we not add The Powerpuff Girls? The amazing trio who lives in the fictitious city of Townsville with their father and creator, Professor Utonium, is yet again another show to enjoy with your tiny tots!

Mr Bean

There would be literally no one who’s unfamiliar with this gentleman! Mr Bean is well-known not just in India, but across the globe. The guy with his actions can make anybody laugh their hearts out and is a great watch for kids and adults.

Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry have been entertaining us for more than 50 years, not just in India but all around the world. The plot that centres around Tom, a cat, and Jerry, a lovely mouse is another classic slapstick comedy that has a cult audience!

Butterbean Cafe

Who doesn’t love magic? Butterbean Café is all about friendship, teamwork, food, and magic! The show revolves around Butterbean, a fairy who manages a local café with her pals and also includes creative cookery.