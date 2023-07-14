The Story of Hema Malini’s Wedding With Jeetendra And How Dharmendra Did The Most Filmy Thing to Stop it

Home

The Story of Hema Malini's Wedding to Jeetendra And How Dharmendra Did The Most Filmy Thing to Stop it

Hema Malini has spoken about her professional and personal lives in an interview that is going viral on the internet. The veteran actor has also mentioned how she doesn’t believe in holding grudges while talking about Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar whom she had dated in the past. Hema got married to Dharmendra in 1980 but her love story had a lot of ups and downs. One of them was her relationship history with Jeetendra who was really fond of her.

Hema started dating Dharmendra when he was already married to Prakash Kaur. The two fell in love while shooting and decided to get married but Hema’s family was against their marriage. It was her mother Jaya who did everything in her power to ensure Hema’s alliance with Jeetendra so that she quits the idea of getting married to Dharmendra. Jaya knew that Jeetendra had some feelings for Hema even though he was dating Shobhaa Kapoor at that time.

The industry’s Dream Girl was immensely close to her mother who would make most of the decisions for her. She didn’t want her daughter to get romantically involvement with an already married man. So, even though the two were head over heels in love with each other, Dharmendra was not committing to Hema. This gave a small window to her mother to bring Jeetendra into the picture and somehow convince her to get married to him.

So, one day, the industry was going to witness probably the biggest wedding of the time. The mandap was set, the bride and groom were ready and the invitations were sent. Jeetendra and Hema reached mandap and the marriage began only to be interrupted by an impossibly drunk Dharmendra. He came to the wedding venue in the full filmy style and stopped the wedding. It made headlines later but the two hearts which were meant to be together found their way to be together that day.

Later, Hema and Dharmendra got converted to Islam to get married. They are parents to daughters Esha Deol and Aahana Deol. Meanwhile, Hema kept working with Jeetendra who found her true love in Shobhaa despite all the ups and downs in their relationship.

Some things are meant to be!

