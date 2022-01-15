Legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI), and Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) announced on Saturday that they will work together on an untitled film starring Sivakarthikeyan. SPFI, Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and God Bless Entertainment will produce Rajkumar Periasamy’s film, which he wrote and directed. After collaborating with Prithviraj Sukumaran on the Malayalam film ‘Nine’ in 2019 and Mahesh Babu on the upcoming Telugu feature ‘Major,’ this is SPFI’s first entry into Tamil cinema.Also Read - Mahesh Babu’s Brother Ramesh Babu Passes Away at 56, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej And Others Mourn

Taking about the film, Kamal Haasan shared, "The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift, and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan, and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen." Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India expressed their excitement for the forthcoming project.



“We at SPFI are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with the legend Mr. Kamal Haasan and Raj Kamal Films International for our foray into Tamil cinema. We are very happy that this film will bring together the best of the creative team – Rajkumar Periasamy for his storytelling and direction and the supremely talented and versatile Sivakarthikeyan which will surely create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the viewers. This being our first step into the very vibrant world of Tamil cinema, we at Sony Pictures Films India hope to increasingly engage with a new generation as well as veteran creators who are masters in regional cinema and whose storytelling has a global resonance,” he said.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy also talked about how special this project is for him: “It’s an absolute honour to make this film and tell this special story. I’ve always been an ardent admirer of Kamal Haasan sir since my childhood and my hero Sivakarthikeyan is a very close friend of mine. So, this project is especially dear to my heart already. Besides, I am elated to work with two Giant Powerhouses, RKFI and Sony Pictures Films India.”

Actor Sivakarthikeyan believes this film will be very important for his career: “It’s a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian Cinema. In fact, he’s an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me. I firmly believe this project is going to be a very important film in my career. I’m personally very excited for this film and looking forward to the shoot.”

The details of the film have currently been kept under wraps.

(With inputs from ANI)