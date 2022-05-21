The World Boxing Champion – India’s Nikhat Zareen had a moment of a lifetime when she got a congratulatory tweet from her hero, Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Her million-dollar reaction to the actor’s simple message went viral in no time and the fans couldn’t believe that a national champion would hold such a dear place in her heart for a popular actor. Salman took notice of Nikhat’s over-enthusiastic response and wrote another exciting tweet.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Misses Sidharth Shukla as She Gears Up For Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali With Salman Khan

When the boxing champion wrote, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I'll savour this moment forever in my heart.❤️ (sic)," Salman was quick to say, "Just don't knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. (sic)."

Just don’t knock me out 😂😁. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. https://t.co/u8C74LpgMp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2022

Now, while it was all so lovely to see two stars in the country radiating so much positivity on a platform which usually entertains toxicity, bullying and trolling under faceless handles, there was something in Salman’s response to Nikhat that we would have done without.

A woman’s achievement is rarely a matter of celebration in a traditionally patriarchal society. What Nikhat has done is even more celebratory because she has claimed her seat at a table which has been traditionally reserved for men – the world of boxing which is mostly considered a man’s sport, like other sports where you require physical strength. Now, why would you acknowledge a woman’s achievement in that arena by simply comparing her efforts with a man’s? Salman’s intentions in congratulating Nikhat are not questionable but the way he uses Sylvester Stallone’s name in limiting her achievements to a man’s achievement definitely is.

It’s important to think of erasing this subtle sexism while complimenting a woman. This is more like telling her ‘oh you look as strong as a man’ or ‘oh you have done this better than a man’ or ‘you are doing this as incredibly as a man would do’ – which are all the ways to tell a woman that no matter how far she goes, she will always be chasing a benchmark that a man has created in that league. She’s flying. She shall fly as high as she wants to. Her limit is not set by how far a man has flown or can fly. She will decide her limit and her limit is the sky!

