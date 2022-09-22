: Actor Swara Bhasker is bold and outspoken and she knows it. When she is joined by two equally strong-headed women, the entire concoction becomes both dangerous and interesting. In an exclusive chat with india.com and Zee Media, Swara talks about her filmin which she plays the role of Shivangi, a stay-at-home woman who decides to just explore a new journey. The journey includes her friends, played by Shikha Talsania, Pooja Chopra and Meher Vij – the four women take a break from their mundane life at home and explore Goa together.

Their adventure lands them in a new adventure and they discover themselves while fixing this problem at hand. In our interview, Swara, Pooja and Shikha explain how their film is more than just the story of four friends. It represents women for whom, the world is limited to just their kids and husband. Goa is not a new place to discover but freedom for them and also, an opportunity to break the shackles of patriarchy that they have been living under for so long. At one point, Swara also talks about how she wants men to get rid of the excruciatingly backward mentality of ‘hasee toh phasee.’ Pooja explains how she drew inspiration from her mother’s experience while raising her as a single working mom. Also Read - Prakash Raj Hits Back at Trolls on Being Called The Male Version of Swara Bhasker, Says, 'I Am Honoured'

Jahaan Chaar Yaar is directed by Kamal Pandey and produced by Vinod Bachchan. The film is currently running in theatres. Also Read - Swara Bhasker Compares Bollywood's Failure With 'Pappufication of Rahul Gandhi', Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput