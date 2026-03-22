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The Traitors India Season 2: Mallika Sherawat joins Karan Johars reality show, shooting begins in Jaisalmer

The Traitors India Season 2: Mallika Sherawat joins Karan Johar’s reality show, shooting begins in Jaisalmer

Mallika Sherawat has reportedly joined The Traitors India Season 2, currently being filmed in Jaisalmer, adding fresh excitement to the reality series.

The buzz around The Traitors India Season 2 just got bigger. Filming for the reality show is currently underway in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and the latest update from the sets has finally confirmed what fans had been guessing for weeks—Mallika Sherawat is now part of the show. Her name had been circulating for quite some time, but there was no official word from her side. Now, with reports confirming her presence on set, the speculation has finally turned into reality.

Her entry adds a fresh twist to the upcoming season, especially considering her strong screen presence and unpredictable persona.

The Traitors India Season 2: Jaisalmer shoot

Like its first season, the new chapter of The Traitors India is being shot at the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Known for its grand architecture and royal vibe, the property has become a go-to location for high-profile shoots and events. It previously hosted the much-talked-about wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in January 2023.

Host Karan Johar had also reached Jaisalmer earlier, marking the official start of production. The choice of such a lavish location once again hints at the scale and visual appeal the makers are aiming for this season.

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The Traitors India format: Strategy, trust and betrayal

For those who followed the first season, the format remains just as gripping. A group of contestants from different backgrounds are divided into “traitors” and “innocents.” While the traitors secretly eliminate players, the innocents try to identify and vote them out.

The game becomes a mix of mind games, alliances, and constant suspicion, where no one can fully trust anyone. The tension builds with every episode, making it one of the more engaging reality formats in recent times.

The Traitors India Season 1 success: Winners and popular contestants

The first season of The Traitors India, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video India, received a strong response and was renewed even before its finale aired on July 3, 2025. The show was jointly won by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther, both of whom stood out for their gameplay.

The season also featured a wide mix of personalities, including Raj Kundra, Purav Jha, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Lakshmi Manchu. This diverse casting played a big role in keeping the audience hooked.

Mallika Sherawat’s comeback: From films to reality TV

Mallika Sherawat’s entry into the show is particularly interesting, given that she has been away from mainstream Bollywood for a while and has been living abroad. She was last seen in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, but her popularity still holds strong, especially among audiences who remember her breakthrough performance in Murder.

Over the years, she has built a distinct image, and her presence in a strategy-based reality show like The Traitors India could bring a completely new dynamic to the game.

With a strong format, a grand location, and now a name like Mallika Sherawat joining the mix, The Traitors India Season 2 is already shaping up to be a show worth watching. If the first season was anything to go by, this one might just raise the stakes even higher.

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