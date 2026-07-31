The Traitors Season 2 full contestant list: Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi, and more to join Karan Johar’s reality show

The Traitors Season 2 is set to bring more drama, suspense and mind games as Karan Johar returns with a new group of celebrities. Here is the complete The Traitors Season 2 contestant list and everything you need to know about the upcoming reality show.

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The Traitors Season 2 (PC: Instagram)

After the success of the first season, The Traitors Season 2 is ready to bring back the exciting game of trust, betrayal, and strategy. The Indian adaptation of the popular reality format became a talking point among viewers because of its unique concept where friendships are tested and every move can change the game. Hosted by Karan Johar, the second season promises a new set of celebrities, bigger challenges, and lots of unexpected moments. From actors and comedians to digital creators and public personalities, the contestant list features a mix of well-known names from different industries. While fans are already guessing who will become the strongest players, the real excitement lies in watching who can successfully hide their strategies and who gets exposed early in the game. Check out the full list of contestants for The Traitors Season 2.

The Traitors Season 2 full contestant list

The Traitors Season 2 features 21 contestants competing against each other in a battle of intelligence, teamwork, and deception. The contestant line-up includes:

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Mallika Sherawat

Munawar Faruqui

Rhea Chakraborty

Abhishek Malhan / Fukra Insaan

Shweta Tiwari

Krystle D’Souza

Shalini Passi

Dalip Tahil

Ranveer Brar

Aditya Kulshreshth / Kullu

Soundous Moufakir

Rida Tharana

Shahneel Gill

Harman Singha

Tanya Puri

Ansh Chopra

Karan Singh

Parul Gulati

Rapper Ikka

Prish

Sahil Salathia

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The Traitors Season 2 release date

The Traitors Season 2 is officially scheduled to premiere on August 13, 2026, with new episodes releasing every Thursday. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the new season will feature 21 celebrity contestants.

Where to watch The Traitors Season 2 on OTT?

The Traitors Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, 2026. The show is expected to release new episodes on the streaming platform as part of its digital release schedule.

About The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors Season 2 follows the same thrilling format where contestants stay together and compete in different tasks to build a prize fund. However, the biggest challenge is finding out who among them are the hidden Traitors.

At the launch event of The Traitors Season 2 at a studio in Mumbai, Karan Johar revealed, “This season shocked, surprised, appalled and even terrified me. I saw the level of betrayal, I saw the level of attack, I saw the level of manipulation, and I saw the level of strategy that I was not expecting. When we say the show is called The Traitors and that it’s a game, trust me, it stopped being a game at some point… it became a dhamaka of betrayal. Literally, every night, there was an attack and there was a stab in the back. Emotions you won’t lack. And unlike other shows, the winner won’t be a hack.”

Karan Johar returns as the host, bringing his style, humour, and sharp observations to the game. After the popularity of the first season, expectations are high for the new edition.