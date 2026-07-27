The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar returns with Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui and 19 other contestants, to premiere on…

The Traitors Season 2 will feature 21 celebrities from different fields, all competing for the grand prize while trying to identify the traitors among them.

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Mallika Sherawat and Karan Johar

After the massive success of its debut season, Prime Video has officially announced the return of its hit reality series The Traitors. Hosted by Karan Johar, Season 2 will premiere globally on August 13, bringing back the high-stakes game of trust, betrayal and deception with a brand-new lineup of celebrity contestants. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International, the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed reality format promises even more drama, mind games and unexpected twists.

New episodes will stream every Thursday exclusively on Prime Video. Karan Johar shared the announcement date teaser which also introduces the first two confirmed contestants of The Traitors season 2- Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui. This season will feature 21 celebrities from different fields, all competing for the grand prize while trying to identify the traitors among them.



Speaking about the new season, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said the overwhelming response to the first season helped establish The Traitors as one of the platform’s biggest reality franchises.

“The response to the first season exceeded all expectations. It became a cultural moment and transformed the reality genre with its unique mix of strategy, psychological gameplay and entertainment. With Season 2, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper and the drama is even more intense. We’re excited to bring audiences another thrilling season with Karan Johar returning as host,” he said.

Sabrina Duguet, EVP, APAC, All3Media International, said the Indian version has successfully captured the essence of the global format while creating its own identity.

“The passion shown by Indian viewers has been incredible. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Prime Video India and are confident Season 2 will once again entertain audiences with its mix of celebrity contestants, suspense and strategic gameplay,” she said.

The team at Dharmatic Entertainment added that the first season proved Indian audiences are eager for reality shows that go beyond conventional formats.

“Season 1 sparked a nationwide obsession. With the new season, we’re raising the bar with bigger challenges, more drama and the same unpredictable psychological gameplay that made the show a phenomenon,” the team said.

With Karan Johar back as host and a fresh batch of celebrity contestants ready to outwit one another, The Traitors Season 2 is set to premiere on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday on Prime Video.