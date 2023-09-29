Home

The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Vivek Agnihotri Recreate The Magic of ‘The Kashmir Files’? Check The Detailed Report

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War hasn' performed very well at the Box Office on its first day. Here's the full analysis on the success of 'The Kashmir Files' and if it can be recreated this time.

The Vaccine War opening day box office collection

The Vaccine War opening day box office collection: The Vaccine War hasn’t opened well at the Box Office. The film is facing a clash with Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3 and needs a solid push at the ticket window to register a decent total. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has collected a mere Rs 0.85 crore on its first day at the Box Office.

Starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and others in important roles, The Vaccine War tells India’s glorious story of making the COVID-19 vaccine. While talking about the film in his previous interviews, the director has mentioned how it’s not fair to compare it with ‘The Kashmir Files‘. However, the success of the film looms over The Vaccine War and its performance is likely to be judged on the basis of what Agnihotri did with The Kashmir Files at the Box Office.

Can The Vaccine War benefit from long-weekend at Box Office?

The film has garnered positive reviews and it has got a big long weekend window ahead to better its performance at the ticket window. With good word-of-mouth growing, the film might just benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. However, the same window stands to benefit the other two releases as well: Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3. Not to mention that the Jawan wave continues to attract the audience to theatres.

Meanwhile, Fukrey 3 has won the opening day battle at the Box Office with a collection of Rs 8.82 crore nett on its first day. The Kangana Ranaut starrer is close enough with the first-day business of Rs 7.50 crore. Both these films have received good word-of-mouth on social media and are expected to see a growth in the weekend.

What are your thoughts about The Vaccine War here? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office update son the film!

