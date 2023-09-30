Home

The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 2: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Gets no Business Despite Good Reviews – Check Detailed Report

The Vaccine War box office collection day 2 detailed report: The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has received positive word-of-mouth but it hasn't translaed into numbers at the ticket window. Here's the full analysis.

The Vaccine War second day box office collection

The Vaccine War second day box office collection: The Vaccine War is a film about India’s glorious journey in making the COVID-19 vaccine. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it features solid performances by Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi among others. However, despite all its goodness, the film doesn’t seem to be performing even decently at the Box Office. The Vaccine War has collected a negligible amount on both days, taking the total of two days to a mere Rs 1.70 crore nett.

This is a cause of worry for the film because seldom does it happen that a film receives a positive word-of-mouth but that doesn’t get translated into numbers at the Box Office. The last time Agnihotri came out with a film, the same word-of-mouth worked magically in his favour, making The Kashmir Files one of the biggest hits at the Box Office and an unexpected win for the director. The same doesn’t seem to be working in the case of The Vaccine War.

Check The Two-Day Box Office Breakup of The Vaccine War – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 0.85 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 0.85 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 1.70 crore

The Vaccine War is facing a clash with two more popular movies – Chandramukhi 2 and Fukrey 3. Both these films have done decent business at the ticket window and the long weekend is only going to provide the required growth from here. But, the same can’t be said in the case of The Vaccine War. The film, with all its critical acclaim and the nationalist legacy, doesn’t seem to be growing from here. This could be because of the fact that the Hindi audience has already chosen Fukrey 3 above the other movies, and the Jawan fever continues to grasp the audience even in its fourth weekend.

It will though be interesting to see how Vivek Agnihotri’s film for the people and by the people fares this weekend. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on The Vaccine War!

