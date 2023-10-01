Home

The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 3: Complete Whitewash For Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Despite Positive Word-of-Mouth – Check Detailed Report

The Vaccine War box office collection day 3 detailed report: Vivek Aagnihotri and Nana Patekar's film about India's glorious journey in making COVID-19 vaccine doesn't find any audience at the Box Office. What's happening?

The Vaccine War first Saturday Box Office Collection Detailed Report

The Vaccine War first Saturday Box Office collection: The Box Office performance of The Vaccine War isn’t even average. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who comes fresh off the success of The Kashmir Files, the film hasn’t been able to find any audience at the ticket window. This is strange considering the reviews and word-of-mouth around it are pretty positive. The Vaccine War tells the story of India’s memorable journey in making the world’s first indigenous vaccine to curb the COVID-19 virus but somehow, the story hasn’t yet resonated with the audience. It’s difficult to find the reason behind the film’s dud performance at the Box Office but one can wonder if it’s still too soon to be reminded of the horrific times that we suffered during the pandemic.

The trend at the Box Office currently seems to be films which are celebratory in nature, show heroic presence and talk only about winning. The audience doesn’t seem to be in the mood to go back to recall the pain and distress that we went through during the COVID-19 times even if the story ultimately shows victory. For The Vaccine War, the collections have been speaking on the same lines. The film has only earned around Rs 3.2 crore nett in its three-day run.

Check The Three-Day Box Office Breakup of The Vaccine War – Nett Collectio (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 0.85 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 0.9 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 1.50 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 3.25 crore

The Vaccine War hasn’t been able to stand up in front of the other films that released alongside it. Both Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 are doing decent business at the Box Office amid the Jawan fever. It seems difficult for the film to sustain its run after the long weekend. The Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi starrer is expected to finish its Gandhi Jayanti weekend at around Rs 7-9 crore nett collection.

What do you think has not worked in favour of this film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on The Vaccine War!

