The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri’s Next is on India’s Incredible Journey to Beat Cornavirus

Vivek Agnihotri's next film after the success of 'The Kashmir Files' is about India's incredible journey during the pandemic. The filmmaker announces 'The Vaccine War' that will focus on the country's journey to develop coronavious vaccines.

The Vaccine War movie: After the success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is all set to present India’s unbelievable journey during the pandemic. The director has announced his next film, titled ‘The Vaccine War’ which will focus on how the country came together to fight the coronavirus and developed its own successful vaccines.

The filmmaker made the announcement on Thursday morning with a poster that featured a vaccine bottle with the title written on it. The director wrote on Twitter, “Announcement: Presenting ‘The Vaccine War’ – an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage, and great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar (sic).”

He made another tweet and wrote, “For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha & @AAArtsOfficial it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema (sic).”

ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ – an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year in India. In his announcement, Agnihotri revealed that The Vaccine War will be released in 11 languages across the country and will hit the screens on Independence Day next year. The film will be produced by Pallavi Joshi who is also Agnihotri’s wife.