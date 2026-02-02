The Voice Nigeria star, Ifunanya Nwangene, passes away at age of 26 after...

Home

The Nigerian music community is mourning the loss of a young talent whose journey on a popular singing show left a lasting impact on fans and fellow artists.

Ifunanya Nwangene was known among music lovers as a soft yet powerful voice with rare versatility. Her journey in music was marked by discipline passion and a constant desire to grow. Those who followed her work remember her as someone who carried warmth on stage and humility off it.

News of her passing has left fans and fellow musicians struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. The full details of her passing emerged a day later and revealed the tragic circumstances behind the heartbreaking news.

What happened to Ifunanya Nwangene?

Ifunanya Nwangene passed away on Saturday, January 31 2026 at the age of 26 after being bitten by a snake. She was rushed to a federal medical center, where she later died. The news was confirmed by members of the AMEMUSO Choir, an opera group she was actively part of. The group shared an emotional message online describing her as a rising star whose talent was just beginning to reach the world. Their note mentioned that her voice spirit and dedication to music would be deeply missed by everyone who knew her and worked with her.

Reactions from fans and colleagues

Soon after the announcement fans and fellow singers began sharing heartfelt tributes. One emotional message described how Ifunanya was seen at rehearsals just a week before her passing laughing and exchanging pleasantries as she always did. The message reflected the shock many felt noting how life changed suddenly and unexpectedly. Messages of grief remembrance and gratitude flooded social media as people remembered her kindness and passion for music.

Who was Ifunanya Nwangene?

Ifunanya Nwangene was a Nigerian singer and architect who rose to fame after competing in Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria in 2021. She performed under the stage name Nanyah and stood out for her unique sound. Her music blended jazz opera soul and R&B giving her performances a distinct identity. Beyond television fame she remained deeply connected to choral and classical music through her work with the AMEMUSO Choir.

