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The Way of the Dragon fame star Chuck Norris dies at 86

The Way of the Dragon fame star Chuck Norris dies at 86

Legendary Hollywood action star Chuck Norris, best known for Walker Texas Ranger, has passed away at the age of 86. He was widely celebrated for his roles in iconic films like The Delta Force, Lone Wo

Legendary Hollywood action star Chuck Norris, best known for Walker Texas Ranger, has passed away at the age of 86. He was widely celebrated for his roles in iconic films like The Delta Force, Lone Wolf McQuade, Code of Silence and The Way of the Dragon alongside Bruce Lee.

His official Instagram page confirmed his death on Friday, March 20, sharing a heartfelt note that read, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning.” The statement added that he was surrounded by family and at peace, remembering him not just as a global icon of strength but also as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and the heart of his family.

See official post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)

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